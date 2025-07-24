Rachel Shaw Launches New Venture To Transform ADA Compliance Training: Introducing Rachel Shaw, Inc.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rachel Shaw, Inc. helps companies increase employee retention, improve workplace culture, and avoid legal risk

LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rachel Shaw, a nationally recognized leader in ADA compliance and disability accommodation strategies, is excited to announce the launch of Rachel Shaw, Inc. , a new company dedicated to training and empowering professionals in ADA compliance, disability accommodations and workplace inclusion. Rachel Shaw, Inc.'s exclusive focus will be supporting companies nationwide, auditing their current disability programs and providing comprehensive program development, training, workshops and resources that enable employers to handle disability compliance and accommodation needs in-house.

Although it's been 35 years since the ADA was signed into law, most people think of ADA as accessible buildings or workers' compensation injuries, but the ADA is much more than that. It also tasks employers with removing unnecessary barriers in order to allow disabled applicants and employees equal access to employment. The problem is that most employers don't truly understand what's required of them, or how to do this important work and when they can say yes or no, especially if it's an unseen disability like neurodiversity or a mental health condition. If not handled properly, it can result in companies losing millions of dollars in litigation losses, lower employee retention and poor workplace culture.

Rachel Shaw, Inc. will help organizations nationwide align their internal disability compliance programs to ensure that companies are handling routine and complex accommodation requests confidently, legally and in concert with corporate culture and inclusion goals. Whether offering programming on leave programs, workers' compensation or return-to-office strategies, Shaw provides companies with the tools, resources, and knowledge to navigate the complexities of ADA, while also ensuring that they understand that compliance is not just about legal requirements - it's about increasing access and creating truly inclusive work environments for all.

Full in-house ADA program development, including audits, implementation and real-time mentorship

Custom training tailored to each client's needs A luxury, in-person boot camp that offers immersive, high-level instruction



“I'm passionate about empowering professionals to tackle the challenges of ADA compliance with confidence,” said Shaw.“While consulting has been incredibly rewarding, expanding into education, training and mentoring organizations to develop the internal systems and expertise they need is where my heart truly lies. My philosophy has always been that just one person or outsourcing files, even managed correctly, cannot address the full scope of the work needed to ensure people with disabilities have equal access to employment. With this new focus, building the tools to support employees from within companies themselves, I hope to help change the lives of many for the better.”

A Proven Track Record of Success

This marks a significant expansion of her work, following years of success as the founder of Shaw HR Consulting . Shaw has spent over 20 years helping public and private employers nationally. Key examples of her success include her work auditing and developing the county-wide ADA program for the County of Los Angeles, which was implemented across 38 departments and impacted over 115,000 employees.

Shaw is also credited with helping a large transportation company tackle rising lawsuits in the areas of ADA compliance and leave management. By auditing their programs, and building and training their internal compliance team, she helped them stem the tide of lawsuits, significantly reduce claims, improve accommodation outcomes and rebuild trust with their unions. Her work resulted in the reduction of claims by tens of millions of dollars and counting.

Rachel Shaw invites HR professionals, DEI leaders, and organizational change-makers to join her on this exciting journey. For more information on in-house program development, training and workshops, please visit .

About Rachel Shaw, Inc.

Rachel Shaw, Inc. is a company dedicated to empowering organizations to navigate the complexities of ADA compliance, leave management, disability accommodations and workplace inclusion. Founded by Rachel Shaw, the company provides expert disability compliance and leave management program development, training and mentorship to equip HR professionals and leaders to ensure that they have industry best practices within their organizations, creating more inclusive, compliant, and supportive workplaces.

