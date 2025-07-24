EU Repeats Its Calls On China Not To Support Russia's Defense Industry
“The EU repeated its calls on China not to provide any material support which sustains Russia's military-industrial base,” the statement reads.
The EU also emphasized that North Korea's supply of troops and weapons in support of Russia's war against Ukraine“poses considerable risks to security in Europe as well as East Asia.”
The EU stressed that Russia's military aggression“is not only an existential threat to Ukraine, but also to global security.”
EU leaders reminded that China, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, bears a special responsibility to uphold the rules-based international order, the UN Charter, and international law - all of which are violated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Read also: China sells drone engines to Russia under guise of refrigerators
As reported earlier by Ukrinform, the EU called on China to use its influence on the Russian Federation to help bring an end to its war against Ukraine.
