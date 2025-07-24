403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Cambodia Confirms Control Over Border Territory
(MENAFN) Cambodia declared on Wednesday that its armed forces have successfully taken control of its “sovereign territory” during ongoing military confrontations with Thailand, following a rise in border tensions, as reported by a local publication.
According to Defense Ministry spokesperson Maly Socheata, the Cambodian military, acting “under the strong and vigorous struggle,” secured the Ta Krabey Temple and the Mom Bei region along the border, during a press briefing.
“We captured the Ta Krabey Temple …, including the Mom Bei area, which we also successfully occupied, which is our sovereign territory,” the spokesperson affirmed, emphasizing that Cambodia continues to hold authority over these locations.
Regarding the Ta Moan Thom Temple, the site where the conflict initially erupted, she confirmed that Cambodia “still maintains its control without retreating even a single step.”
This announcement followed condemnation from Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who accused Cambodia of launching an attack “without any provocation.”
The incident reportedly resulted in the deaths of 10 civilians and one Thai soldier, with 28 others wounded, according to a news outlet.
Phumtham vowed to resolutely defend Thailand’s sovereignty, asserting that Cambodian forces had conducted unprovoked offensives across four provinces: Ubon Ratchathani, Buriram, Sisaket, and Surin.
According to Defense Ministry spokesperson Maly Socheata, the Cambodian military, acting “under the strong and vigorous struggle,” secured the Ta Krabey Temple and the Mom Bei region along the border, during a press briefing.
“We captured the Ta Krabey Temple …, including the Mom Bei area, which we also successfully occupied, which is our sovereign territory,” the spokesperson affirmed, emphasizing that Cambodia continues to hold authority over these locations.
Regarding the Ta Moan Thom Temple, the site where the conflict initially erupted, she confirmed that Cambodia “still maintains its control without retreating even a single step.”
This announcement followed condemnation from Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who accused Cambodia of launching an attack “without any provocation.”
The incident reportedly resulted in the deaths of 10 civilians and one Thai soldier, with 28 others wounded, according to a news outlet.
Phumtham vowed to resolutely defend Thailand’s sovereignty, asserting that Cambodian forces had conducted unprovoked offensives across four provinces: Ubon Ratchathani, Buriram, Sisaket, and Surin.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment