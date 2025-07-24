Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Cambodia Confirms Control Over Border Territory

Cambodia Confirms Control Over Border Territory


2025-07-24 09:38:44
(MENAFN) Cambodia declared on Wednesday that its armed forces have successfully taken control of its “sovereign territory” during ongoing military confrontations with Thailand, following a rise in border tensions, as reported by a local publication.

According to Defense Ministry spokesperson Maly Socheata, the Cambodian military, acting “under the strong and vigorous struggle,” secured the Ta Krabey Temple and the Mom Bei region along the border, during a press briefing.

“We captured the Ta Krabey Temple …, including the Mom Bei area, which we also successfully occupied, which is our sovereign territory,” the spokesperson affirmed, emphasizing that Cambodia continues to hold authority over these locations.

Regarding the Ta Moan Thom Temple, the site where the conflict initially erupted, she confirmed that Cambodia “still maintains its control without retreating even a single step.”

This announcement followed condemnation from Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who accused Cambodia of launching an attack “without any provocation.”

The incident reportedly resulted in the deaths of 10 civilians and one Thai soldier, with 28 others wounded, according to a news outlet.

Phumtham vowed to resolutely defend Thailand’s sovereignty, asserting that Cambodian forces had conducted unprovoked offensives across four provinces: Ubon Ratchathani, Buriram, Sisaket, and Surin.

MENAFN24072025000045017167ID1109842774

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search