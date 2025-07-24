403
U.S. Greenlights Major Arms Sale to Bolster Ukraine’s Military
(MENAFN) The U.S. State Department has greenlit a potential $172 million arms sale to Ukraine, including the HAWK Phase III Missile System, sustainment, and associated equipment, according to the Pentagon on Wednesday.
In a statement, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said, “This proposed sale will improve Ukraine’s capability to meet current and future threats by further equipping it to conduct self-defense and regional security missions with a more robust air defense capability.”
Key companies involved in the HAWK system transaction include Greece-based Sielman Corporation, RTX Corporation in Massachusetts, and PROJECTXYZ located in Alabama.
In a separate move, the State Department also authorized a potential $150 million package for Ukraine, covering Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, along with maintenance, repair, and overhaul support and related systems.
Primary contractors for the Bradley deal include BAE Systems, Cummins Inc., Leonardo DRS Inc., and Renk Group AG. All production and support work will take place in Europe.
The announcements come shortly after U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth took part—virtually—in a Ukraine Defense Contact Group session held Monday. The meeting was co-led by the defense ministers of the UK and Germany.
Formed by the U.S. in 2022, the Ukraine Defense Contact Group serves as a key platform for aligning international military aid in support of Ukraine’s ongoing conflict with Russia.
