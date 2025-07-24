Aviation Safety Solutions Releases Free FAA Part 5 SMS Gap Checklist For Operators

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This user-friendly checklist breaks down the full text ofinto clear, actionable audit items across all four SMS components: Safety Policy, Safety Risk Management, Safety Assurance, and Safety Promotion. Developed by industry experts using both the FAA regulation and the FAA inspector audit question set, this tool helps operators perform internal evaluations, identify gaps, and prepare for FAA oversight with confidence.

"Our mission is to simplify SMS implementation and compliance for all operators-especially small and mid-sized organizations navigating these regulations for the first time," said Amanda Ferraro, CEO of Aviation Safety Solutions. "This checklist gives operators a head start on building or verifying their SMS in a practical, structured way."

Aviation Safety Solutions has proudly supported many operators in achieving FAA Part 5 compliance-both through the FAA's SMS Voluntary Program and now under the new rule.

The FAA Part 5 SMS Gap Checklist is now available for free on the Aviation Safety Solutions Training Academy website:

Whether you're just starting your FAA SMS journey or conducting a final review before an audit, this checklist is an essential resource for ensuring your program meets regulatory expectations.

About Aviation Safety Solutions: Aviation Safety Solutions is a leader in aviation safety consulting, specializing in Safety Management System (SMS) implementation, training, and FAA compliance support. With deep industry experience and a practical approach, the firm helps operators of all sizes achieve safety excellence.

4618 S Columbia Dr. Janesville, WI 53546 | Website | Training Academy | LinkedIn

