WorkBetter, work smarter: PPDS delivers the ultimate office-from-office flexible co-working experience to businesses with Philips Professional Displays
Amsterdam, 24 July 2025: PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional Displays, is proud to announce that its advanced range of dvLED, interactive, and signage solutions have been selected to create the ultimate office-away-from-the-office experience inside WorkBetter’s newly upgraded flexible working premises.
Based in Sofia – one of the most visited tourist destinations in Bulgaria – WorkBetter brings a new era for coworking. Founded in 2021 during the pandemic, it provides a range of inspiring and flexible workspaces for businesses and individuals to help drive productivity and creativity.
With a slogan boldly declaring ‘Work from home sucks,’ WorkBetter offers a range of co-working options, whether for daily, weekly, monthly or permanent residency, with businesses of all types, including Infosys, Aldi, Vivid, Booking.com, DELL Technologies, to name a few, among a growing base of clients. With such strong demand, WorkBetter’s co-founder and CEO, Tony Aleksandrov, has expanded to three locations.
Bogdan Blinda, Regional Sales Manager - SEE, Israel and Turkey at PPDS commented: “The appeal and demand for flexible co-working offices and space continues to grow at a significant pace. Last year, the market was valued at $22.01 billion and is expected to reach $82.12 billion by 2034. To stay on top and meet the ever-evolving needs of its diverse range of clients – whether individuals or entire teams – WorkBetter want to ensure the experiences and capabilities provided are to the highest standard. To achieve that, the quality and reliability of its display technology is crucial.”
Upgrading the office experience
Part of an upgrade and modernisation program in its original office buildings – listed as WorkBetter 1.0 and WorkBetter 2.0 (located just 120 meters apart), WorkBetter, PPDS, and AV integration specialist, OmniChannel BG, were the standout choices to deliver on its ambitions. This included a new suite of future-proof solutions, combining the latest in display technology and advanced screen sharing, interactive and collaboration capabilities, strategically placed throughout – from main reception areas to the gymnasiums.
Supporting over 12,000 sqm of flex-office space and more than 1,300 working stations combined, OmniChannel worked together with PPDS to create a network of displays and solutions, integrated into a smart, unified system. Following extensive consultations, this included a fleet of information displays to guide users with real time updates, presentation displays to deliver impactful visuals, collaboration displays to encourage creativity and teamwork, and room booking and control displays to simplify space management.
Always with an eye to the future, WorkBetter’s criteria also included the ability for its new solutions to adapt to future workspace needs and challenges. Sustainability was also crucial, with solutions that offered reduced power consumption and better efficiencies for management a key requirement.
Aligning perfectly with the Workbetter team’s objectives, a total of 30 Philips Professional Displays were selected to deliver a tailored solution with visual impact and intuitive performance.
Collaboration and communication
Creating a digital journey at every turn, 12x 10’’ Philips T-Line (10BDL4551T/00) multi-touch displays were installed to create an advanced, remotely managed room booking system. A versatile all-in-one solution, content is easy to update remotely, with Power-over-Ethernet enabling flexible and effortless placement on office walls, these displays were also placed in the gym for easy control of the audio system there.
Carefully selected to enhance both collaboration and visual engagement, other displays selected for the project include 8х 55”, 6х 65” and 2х 75” Philips Business TVs, and a 65” Philips Collaboration (E-Line) display.
Designed on an Android platform, Philips Business TVs allow easy wireless sharing of content for presenting and more via integrated Google Cast. Meanwhile, the intuitive touch experience with the range of Philips interactive displays brings seamless connectivity throughout the building.
Delivering an instant impact to all who set foot in the WorkBetter, a striking Philips Unite LED 5000 Series 1.5 pixel pitch wall was selected and installed. Enhancing brand image and other communication opportunities, the Philips Unite LED 5000 Series supports up to 12-bit colours and HDR10+ resolution for near perfect colour and brightness accuracy and the deepest visual experiences.
Operational efficiency:
Realising lower energy consumption across each of the displays, the WorkBetter fleet is easily managed for time efficiencies, while also bringing the added benefit of a more connected and contented customer base.
PPDS teams ensured that every product not only fit the aesthetic and functional requirements specified, but also worked flawlessly together as part of a unified network, ensuring seamless interoperability across the systems.
The installation was managed with precision and attention to detail and all systems were rigorously tested to guarantee optimal performance. On site configuration and training ensured WorkBetter could adopt the technology confidently and with minimal disruption.
Exceeding client expectations
The result – a seamless, high impact environment with powerful technology that has exceeded client expectations.
Tony Aleksandrov, Co-founder and CEO at WorkBetter, commented: “This project reflects our commitment to delivering cutting-edge AV solutions that empower teams to connect, collaborate, and communicate more effectively. Together we created a smart and engaging environment that supports productivity and innovation from day one.”
