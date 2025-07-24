403
China Applauds Russia, Ukraine Prisoner Swap Deal
(MENAFN) China expressed approval on Thursday for the recent prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, which occurred after the two countries conducted negotiations in Istanbul, Turkey.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian stated at a press briefing in Beijing, "We noted that Russia and Ukraine held a new round of direct talks this week and reached common understandings on humanitarian issues, including exchanging those held captive. China welcomes this."
On Wednesday, Russia and Ukraine reached a deal in Istanbul to carry out another phase of prisoner of war exchanges.
Regarding the situation in Ukraine, Lin emphasized, "On the Ukraine crisis, China’s position is consistent and clear."
Beijing supports "all efforts conducive to peace and hopes parties will remain committed to the political settlement of the crisis and work together for de-escalation," Lin further remarked.
At a press event in Istanbul following the third session of peace discussions, Vladimir Medinsky, leader of the Russian delegation, reported that approximately 250 individuals from each side were swapped.
He added, "Currently, on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, the final batch of prisoners of war, approximately 250 persons on each side, are being exchanged. Thus, the second unprecedented large-scale exchange of roughly 1,200 individuals has been completed."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the prisoner swap, highlighting that over 1,000 Ukrainian servicemen had been returned home through these humanitarian efforts.
