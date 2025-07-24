403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU, China Speed Up Global Green Energy Deployment
(MENAFN) Following the EU-China summit in Beijing on Thursday, both parties committed to speeding up the worldwide rollout of renewable energy and reaffirmed their support for the Paris Agreement on climate change.
A joint declaration issued after the summit underscored their shared “commitment” to boosting access to advanced green technologies and quality eco-friendly products globally.
Both sides pledged to maintain the “central role” of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement, promising to “fully” and “faithfully” execute their objectives and principles.
“In the fluid and turbulent international situation today, it is crucial that all countries, notably the major economies, maintain policy continuity and stability and step up efforts to address climate change,” the statement said.
The two powers also agreed to deepen collaboration on critical fronts including energy transition, climate adaptation, methane emission controls, carbon markets, and innovations in green and low-carbon technologies.
“Strengthening China-EU cooperation on climate change bears on the well-being of the peoples on both sides and is of great and special significance to upholding multilateralism and advancing global climate governance,” the statement added.
The Paris Agreement, adopted in 2015, sets binding targets for countries worldwide to curb greenhouse gas emissions and limit global temperature rise.
In January, the United States withdrew from the agreement, with President Donald Trump asserting that Washington “will not sabotage our own industries while China pollutes with impunity."
Trump, criticizing the deal for placing unfair strains on the US economy, exited the agreement during his first term, though the country rejoined under President Joe Biden’s administration in 2021.
A joint declaration issued after the summit underscored their shared “commitment” to boosting access to advanced green technologies and quality eco-friendly products globally.
Both sides pledged to maintain the “central role” of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement, promising to “fully” and “faithfully” execute their objectives and principles.
“In the fluid and turbulent international situation today, it is crucial that all countries, notably the major economies, maintain policy continuity and stability and step up efforts to address climate change,” the statement said.
The two powers also agreed to deepen collaboration on critical fronts including energy transition, climate adaptation, methane emission controls, carbon markets, and innovations in green and low-carbon technologies.
“Strengthening China-EU cooperation on climate change bears on the well-being of the peoples on both sides and is of great and special significance to upholding multilateralism and advancing global climate governance,” the statement added.
The Paris Agreement, adopted in 2015, sets binding targets for countries worldwide to curb greenhouse gas emissions and limit global temperature rise.
In January, the United States withdrew from the agreement, with President Donald Trump asserting that Washington “will not sabotage our own industries while China pollutes with impunity."
Trump, criticizing the deal for placing unfair strains on the US economy, exited the agreement during his first term, though the country rejoined under President Joe Biden’s administration in 2021.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment