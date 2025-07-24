Senate President Reviews Expert Proposals To Address Economic, Environmental Challenges

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 24 (Petra) – President of the Senate Faisal Fayez met on Thursday with a group of Jordanian experts and specialists in economics, renewable energy, agriculture, environmental sustainability, water resources, and the strategic utilization of saline and deep groundwater.During the meeting, Fayez was briefed on the economic viability of several in-depth studies prepared by the participants. These proposals, if adopted, could contribute to resolving key national challenges, including unemployment, public debt, and water scarcity, while accelerating the shift toward clean and cost-effective energy solutions.Fayez stressed that addressing the Kingdom's economic challenges requires a concerted national effort, underscoring the need to mitigate poverty and unemployment, reduce the fiscal deficit, promote economic growth, and strengthen self-reliance.He said that the presented studies will be referred to the Senate's specialized committees for evaluation and recommendation before submission to the government. Fayez commended the contributors for their dedication and national commitment to supporting Jordan's economic resilience and development trajectory.Mohammad Farajat presented a strategic framework he authored titled "Towards Comprehensive Productivity, Financial Reconciliation, and Equitable Geographic Development," covering the years 2025–2030. The study projects potential fiscal savings of up to JD3 billion.Farajat emphasized that Jordan is at a critical juncture requiring a structural shift toward a production-driven, equitable, and sustainable economy. The proposed strategy includes achieving comprehensive financial reconciliation to activate domestic markets and prioritize investment in a new economic city and productive rural hubs. It also advocates leveraging the Eastern Desert as a strategic asset for national security, sovereignty, and development, while engaging future generations in projects based on renewable energy and deep aquifer utilization in the Badia region, which involves tapping into groundwater stored in subterranean formations at significant depths.He added that the strategy is designed to reduce fiscal pressures, enhance self-sufficiency, and attract foreign investment and hard currency inflows, thereby bolstering national security.Farajat described the proposal as a forward-looking initiative rooted in Jordan's realities and challenges, aiming to transform public debt into a catalyst for sustainable green development supported by climate justice principles. He characterized it as a historic opportunity to redefine the relationship between international financing and economic sovereignty, paving the way for a more just and resilient economic and environmental future.