Kuwait National Guard, French Police Sign Coop. Memorandum


2025-07-24 09:04:53
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 24 (KUNA) -- The National Guard signed, Thursday, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with France's National Gendarmerie, which includes coordination, joint cooperation, exchange of expertise and training in the military and security fields.
The memorandum signed by the Undersecretary of the National Guard, Lieutenant General Hashem Al-Rifai, and the Ambassador of the France to Kuwait, Olivier Gauvin.
Prior to memorandum signing, the Chief of the National Guard affirmed the keenness of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, to strengthen relations with France in various fields.
The Undersecretary of the National Guard conveyed to the attendees appreciation of leadership, emphasizing depth of distinguished historical relations between two countries.
The signing ceremony was attended by Kuwaiti Minister Plenipotentiary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mahdi Al-Ajmi, Assistant for Operations and Training at the National Guard, Major General Dr. Faleh Shujaa and French military attachأ© in Kuwait, Colonel Francois Dequis, and the French security attachأ© in Qatar, Colonel Jean Monier.(end)
