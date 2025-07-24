Composecure Schedules Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call For August 7Th At 5:00 P.M. ET
CompoSecure's Executive Chairman David Cote, President & CEO Jon Wilk, and CFO Tim Fitzsimmons will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.
Date: Thursday, August 7, 2025
Time: 5:00 p.m. EDT
Dial-in registration link: here
Live webcast registration link: here
We encourage all participants to register at least 15 minutes prior to the 5:00 p.m. EDT start time. A live webcast and replay will be available at . If you have any difficulty registering or connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.
About CompoSecure
Founded in 2000, CompoSecure (Nasdaq: CMPO) is a technology partner to market leaders, fintechs and consumers enabling trust for millions of people around the globe. The company combines elegance, simplicity and security to deliver exceptional experiences and peace of mind in the physical and digital world. CompoSecure's innovative payment card technology and metal cards with Arculus security and authentication capabilities deliver unique, premium branded experiences, enable people to access and use their financial and digital assets, and ensure trust at the point of a transaction. For more information, please visit and .
Corporate Contact
Anthony Piniella
Head of Communications, CompoSecure
(908) 898-8887
...
Investor Relations Contact
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment