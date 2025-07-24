Converting Browsers into Buyers in ECommerce (Part One): YRC Insights

- Nikhil AgarwalPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With a long stint in delivering eCommerce consulting services , retail and eCommerce consulting brand - YourRetailCoach (YRC) accentuates that there is a growing concern among eCommerce and omnichannel brands and businesses about the quality of the results from their investments in digital marketing campaigns. In this and a subsequent communiqué, the team of digital retail consulting experts of YRC highlights some of the underlying challenges and recommended solutions to improve ROI from digital marketing efforts.Tardy WebsiteWebsites that do not load content almost instantly are an instant turn-off for audiences. The same applies to mobile apps. If the problem is not issues with internet connectivity, then there are issues with optimisation adversely affecting the speed and performance of websites and apps. Among the solutions, the first thing to consider is image optimisation which is mainly image compression without compromising on quality. The second area is code optimisation to reduce unnecessary files, characters, and empty spaces. The use of Content Delivery Network is also useful as it delivers content from servers that are geographically closer to users. Browser caching helps load websites and apps faster in the future.Get advise for Retail Business Consulting :Vanilla ContentUsing low-quality and bland content on websites and apps hampers the interest of customers to proceed further. The recommended solutions include providing high-resolution graphics with multiple perspectives, uploading video content related to products and customer reviews, highlighting relevant product features, using colour combinations and fonts wisely, etc.Social ProofThe presence of validation content from other customers in the form of social proof on eCommerce websites and apps gives customers a psychological impetus to consider a product further. Users are not just interested in positive reviews and ratings; they also check what is happening in the lower rungs of the chart. If only positive reviews and ratings are shown, it might be perceived as a lack of transparency. If there were negative reviews and ratings in the past, what did a brand do to resolve them? When customers see genuine efforts by a brand to work on issues highlighted by customers in the past and the implemented solutions are apparent, it significantly improves the brand perception.How Not to Mess Up CheckoutAdding items to carts is not a valid reason for sending customers to the checkout page. The redirection should take place only when a customer taps or clicks on the option of the shopping cart or checkout page. Veterans from the e-commerce consultancy industry are often found reiterating that forcing customers to open accounts is one definite way of turning them away. Checkout should be possible even without creating an account and keeping data transitory or optional for storage for future use by using the same mobile number. Auto-fill forms make checkout easier and more convenient. However, the auto-fill options should not infringe on the privacy rights of customers. The collection of unnecessary information should be avoided at all costs. It is ideal to keep content on the checkout page limited to checkout information only like customer name, contact number, delivery address, product description, payment options, delivery timelines, etc.Get advise for Retail Business Consulting :Options (Not Limit on Options) in Payment and Transparency in ShippingTo understand the subject of payment flexibility in retail and eCommerce, it is worthwhile to have a look at a universal list of options available/offered to customers:· Digital Wallets· Credit and Debit Cards· Bank Transfers or Internet Banking· Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL)· Cash on Delivery (COD)· Prepaid Cards· Direct Carrier Billing· Cryptocurrency (still a niche and a subject of debate though)In order to provide customers with the widest possible list of options, eCommerce brands and businesses have to consider specific market practices and trends and the regulatory environment.As an experienced eCommerce consulting agency , YRC maintains that transparency in shipping and delivery terms plays a big role in conversion. Shipping and delivery charges/options/conditions and timelines should be made known to customers upfront.To converse directly with an experienced eCommerce business consultant, please visit YRC's official website:Get advise for Retail Business Consulting :

