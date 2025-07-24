Boxcast Unveils Remotemix: Revolutionizing Remote Audio Mixing For Live Events
Built for modern workflows, RemoteMix transforms live event production with unmatched versatility and control. Users can control every channel, mix, and bus remotely, whether perfecting a broadcast feed or managing front-of-house sound. Best of all, it works without any new or additional equipment. The intuitive browser-based interface reflects every adjustment in real time on the console's motorized faders, mutes, and other controls, making it ideal for mixing house of worship events, live music, sports broadcasts, conferences, home studio productions, and more.
"RemoteMix represents a significant leap forward in live production technology," said Gordon Daily, Co-founder and CEO of BoxCast. "We recognized the growing need for flexibility in broadcasting, especially with the rise of remote and hybrid events. RemoteMix eliminates geographical barriers, allowing audio professionals to deliver broadcast-quality sound from anywhere, ensuring professional streams every time."
RemoteMix seamlessly integrates with top console brands, including:
- Allen & Heath Behringer Mackie Midas PreSonus Soundcraft Yamaha
RemoteMix is available now at remotemix . Future updates will add support for advanced channel processing, improved integration with physical control surfaces, and a wider range of digital audio mixers.
About BoxCast
Founded in 2013, BoxCast is a complete professional live streaming platform trusted by thousands of organizations delivering over one million broadcasts annually. BoxCast serves a wide range of clients including houses of worship, sports teams, local government, and businesses. The platform makes it easy to stream high-quality video, mix audio remotely, and distribute content via custom streaming apps. BoxCast's patented streaming protocol ensures reliable delivery even on challenging networks, while features like built-in multi-streaming, automation, and AI simplify the entire broadcasting workflow for organizations of all sizes.
