Energy Ministry Reviews Natural Gas Supply Project For Mafraq Development City

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 24 (Petra) – The Oil and Natural Gas Directorate at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources took part Thursday in a consultative session on the "Natural Gas Supply Project to King Hussein Bin Talal Development City" in Mafraq Governorate, organized by Al Rawabi Environmental and Energy Consulting.Iman Awad, Director of the Oil and Natural Gas Directorate, said the project supports sustainability efforts in the development city, stressing the Ministry's commitment to meeting international standards for the connecting pipeline between the Arab Gas Pipeline and King Hussein Bin Talal Development City.Awad noted that the Ministry owns the project, which is funded by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, as part of a national program to supply natural gas to industrial zones across the Kingdom. She said the consultative session was a key step in evaluating the project's environmental impact, in coordination with several official bodies and institutions.Zaid Dhaher from the Oil and Natural Gas Directorate gave a briefing on the project's technical aspects, including connection mechanisms, pipeline layout, and specifications of pressure and measurement stations along the 21-kilometer line. He indicated that gas flow rates from the Arab Gas Pipeline will vary based on factory demand, emphasizing the cost-effectiveness and environmental benefits of natural gas as an alternative fuel.Ayat Ajarmah of Al Rawabi Consulting presented an overview of the project route, supported by aerial maps showing the alignment of pipelines and locations of technical stations. She pointed out that the proposed pipeline passes through areas with existing road and rail infrastructure, adding that the environmental impact assessment recommended underground crossings to maintain uninterrupted services.