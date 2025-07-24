403
Switzerland Voices Grave Concern Over Gaza Humanitarian Crisis
(MENAFN) Switzerland has voiced grave concern over the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, describing the widespread suffering as “deeply dismayed” and calling for adherence to international humanitarian law (IHL).
In a statement posted early Thursday on X, Switzerland’s United Nations mission emphasized that IHL mandates immediate and unrestricted access for humanitarian aid by all involved parties.
"We call on Israel to fulfill its obligations as occupying power towards the Gazan population," the mission stated. "We urge for a ceasefire, hostage release and political solution based on two states."
Since October 2023, Israeli military operations have resulted in the deaths of over 59,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, with the majority of casualties reported to be women and children. The offensive has left the territory in ruins, triggering the collapse of its healthcare infrastructure.
A continued blockade and lack of sufficient aid have caused widespread food insecurity, with reports of fatalities due to starvation.
In November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, citing alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.
Israel is also currently facing genocide allegations at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in connection with its military actions in the enclave.
