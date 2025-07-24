Johnson & Johnson Showcases Latest Advancements In Alzheimer's Research At AAIC 2025
|
Abstract
|
Title
|
Date
|
Time
|
#106362
|
External validation of joint propagation model-based
|
July 27
|
7:30 AM – 4:15 PM
|
#102872
|
Increasing precision beyond A/T/N: Identification of
|
July 27
|
7:30 AM – 4:15 PM
|
#105163
|
Cortical free water correlates with tau phosphorylation
|
July 27
|
7:30 AM – 4:15 PM
|
#106366
|
Plasma biomarkers predict long-term longitudinal
|
July 28
|
7:30 AM – 4:15 PM
|
#108563
|
Microglial proteomic signature in human CSF allows
|
July 28
|
7:30 AM – 4:15 PM
|
#100821
|
Assessment of association of tau PET spatial patterns
|
July 28
|
7:30 AM – 4:15 PM
|
#100107
|
Analysis of reasons for screen failure by participant
|
July 28
|
7:30 AM – 4:15 PM
|
#102581
|
Effect of amyloid, tau and syndromic stages of
|
July 28
|
7:30 AM – 4:15 PM
|
#100281
|
Plasma protein signature as easily accessible
|
July 29
|
7:30 AM – 4:15 PM
|
#99623
|
Integrative multi-omics analysis reveals physiological
|
July 30
|
9:00 AM – 9:15 AM
|
#99373
|
Benchmarking the AI-based diagnostic potential of
|
July 30
|
4:30 – 4:45 PM EDT
|
#106046
|
Plasma biomarkers move at different rates across the
|
N/A
|
N/A
ABOUT ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE (AD) & DEMENTIA
Alzheimer's disease (AD), the most common form of dementia worldwide, is a fatal neurodegenerative disorder characterized by progressive memory loss and a decline in other cognitive abilities severe enough to significantly interfere with daily life.1 Diagnostic criteria for AD are based on established classifications but continue to evolve as research advances. Preclinical AD refers to individuals with detectable AD pathology (amyloid and tau) who are cognitively unimpaired. Early AD includes individuals with mild cognitive impairment due to AD (also known as prodromal AD) and mild Alzheimer's dementia.
As AD advances, patients experience worsening cognitive decline, eventually losing the ability to perform basic tasks, communicate or recognize loved ones, ultimately leading to death.1 There is no cure for AD, and despite several new advancements, significant unmet need remains across the spectrum of this devastating disease.
ABOUT POSDINEMAB
Posdinemab is an investigational monoclonal antibody that is designed to target the mid-domain of AD-specific phosphorylated tau. Posdinemab is designed to bind to pathological phosphorylated tau when it is released from neurons and neutralize it before it can seed/spread to another neuron. The internally-discovered antibody has shown promise in reducing tau seeding-the process by which toxic tau spreads through the brain-in both in vitro and in vivo non-clinical studies.
The Phase 2b "AuTonomy" study investigating posdinemab in participants with early AD is fully enrolled and ongoing (NCT04619420 ).
ABOUT JOHNSON & JOHNSON
At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and where solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity.
Learn more at or at
Follow us at @JNJInnovMed.
Janssen Research & Development, LLC is a Johnson & Johnson company.
CAUTIONS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding product development and the potential benefits and treatment impact of posdinemab. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: challenges and uncertainties inherent in product research and development, including the uncertainty of clinical success and of obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success; manufacturing difficulties and delays; competition, including technological advances, new products, and patents attained by competitors; challenges to patents; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of healthcare products and services; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global healthcare reforms; and trends toward healthcare cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in Johnson & Johnson's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at , or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.
© Johnson & Johnson 2025. All rights reserved.
Media contact:
Allie Prull
Johnson & Johnson
[email protected]
Investor contact:
Lauren Johnson
Johnson & Johnson
|
1. Alzheimer's Association. 2025 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures. Accessed June 2025.
