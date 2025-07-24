Pluggable Optics For Data Centers Business Analysis Report 2025 Market To Reach $9.9 Billion By 2030 - Rising Demand For QSFP-DD And OSFP Modules Creates Opportunities In High-Capacity Switching
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|280
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value in 2024
|5.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value by 2030
|9.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns Pluggable Optics for Data Centers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Explosive Growth in Data Traffic and Cloud Computing Propels Demand for Pluggable Optics Adoption of 400G and 800G Interfaces Expands Addressable Market for High-Speed Pluggables Rise in Hyperscale Data Centers Strengthens Business Case for Advanced Optical Transceivers Shift Toward Disaggregated Network Architectures Drives Deployment of Modular Pluggable Solutions Transition to Co-Packaged Optics Throws the Spotlight on Future-Ready Interconnect Technologies Deployment of AI and ML Workloads Accelerates Demand for Low-Latency Optical Modules Expansion of Edge Data Centers and 5G Infrastructure Spurs Adoption of Compact Form Factors Emphasis on Energy-Efficient Data Transmission Sustains Innovation in Optical Engine Design Integration of PAM4 and Coherent Modulation Technologies Enhances Bandwidth Capabilities Emerging Open Standards and Multi-Source Agreements Promote Vendor Interoperability Rising Demand for QSFP-DD and OSFP Modules Creates Opportunities in High-Capacity Switching Global Rollout of Data Localization Policies Drives Regional Infrastructure Investment OEM and ODM Collaborations Fuel Customized Pluggable Module Development Rapid Adoption of Cloud-Native Architectures Generates Momentum for Scalable Optics Cost Optimization Initiatives in IT Infrastructure Favor Hot-Pluggable Module Deployment Increased Focus on Network Automation and Monitoring Supports Smart Optics Integration Regulatory Guidelines for Telecom and Data Center Equipment Promote Safety and Compliance Supply Chain Constraints and Chip Shortages Pose Challenges to Optics Scalability Growth in Optical Interconnect Research Boosts Development of Silicon Photonics-Based Modules Demand for Seamless Network Upgrades Without Downtime Drives Flexible Pluggable Designs
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS | Some of the 43 companies featured in this Pluggable Optics for Data Centers market report
- Accelink Technology Corporation ADVA Optical Networking SE Arista Networks, Inc. Broadcom Inc. Cambridge Industries Group (CIG) Ciena Corporation Cisco Systems, Inc. Coherent Corporation Eoptolink Technology Inc. Finisar Corporation (II-VI) Fujitsu Optical Components Limited Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. II-VI Incorporated InnoLight Technology Corporation Juniper Networks, Inc. Lumentum Holdings Inc. Mellanox Technologies (NVIDIA) NeoPhotonics Corporation Nokia Corporation Sumitomo Electric Device Innovations, Inc.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Pluggable Optics for Data Centers Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment