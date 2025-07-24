Automotive Power Tilt And Telescopic Steering Column Report 2025 For Strategy Officers And Market Intelligence Teams

Automotive Power Tilt And Telescopic Steering Column Global Market Report 2025

What Has Been The Growth Of The Automotive Power Tilt And Telescopic Steering Column Market In Recent Years?

The automotive power tilt and telescopic steering column market size has witnessed robust growth in the past few years. It expanded from $3.92 billion in 2024 to $4.24 billion in 2025, advancing at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.1%. This growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rising focus on vehicle customization, increasing demand for driver assistance systems, growing emphasis on ergonomics, increasing awareness on health and wellness, and the growing adoption of smart vehicles.

What Is The Projected Growth Of The Automotive Power Tilt And Telescopic Steering Column Market?

Looking ahead, the market is poised for remarkable growth over the next few years. The market size is projected to expand to $5.74 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.9%. The growth during the forecast period can primarily be linked to the increasing demand for vehicle comfort, rising consumer expectations for luxury features, growing penetration of electric vehicles, increasing awareness about driver safety, and the surge in demand for autonomous vehicles. Major trends in the forecast period encompass technological advancements in steering mechanisms, integration of electric power steering, advancements in driver assistance systems, technological developments in electric vehicle EV architecture, and progress in autonomous driving technology.

What Are The Key Growth Drivers Of The Automotive Power Tilt And Telescopic Steering Column Market?

The accelerating adoption of electric and autonomous vehicles is anticipated to significantly propel the automotive power tilt and telescopic steering column market growth going forward. Electric and autonomous vehicles EAVs, which use electric power for propulsion and integrate autonomous driving systems for operation without human intervention, are on the rise. The emergence of these vehicles is driven by the need for environmental sustainability, as they aid in decreasing carbon emissions, curtailing air pollution, and reducing dependence on fossil fuels. The power tilt and telescopic steering column enhances electric and autonomous vehicles by delivering adjustable comfort and smooth integration with autonomous systems for improved manual control as needed.

For instance, according to the Energy Information Administration, a US-based government agency, the combined market share of hybrid, plug-in hybrid electric, and battery electric vehicles BEVs in total new light-duty vehicle LDV sales in the US surged from 19.1% in Q2 2024 to 21.2% in Q3 2024. Therefore, the growth trajectory of electric and autonomous vehicles is instrumental in driving the expansion of the automotive power tilt and telescopic steering column market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Automotive Power Tilt And Telescopic Steering Column Market?

Significant players in the automotive power tilt and telescopic steering column market include Toyota Motor Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Thyssenkrupp AG, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Schaeffler AG, JTEKT Corporation, NSK Ltd., Mando Corporation, Nexteer Automotive Corporation, Kongsberg Automotive, Rane Group, CORAM Group, Delphi Technologies plc, Pailton Engineering Ltd., ONUR Hidromekanik Ltd., Ididit LLC, Flaming River Industries Inc., Sayam Auto Group Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Shibao Co. Ltd.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Automotive Power Tilt And Telescopic Steering Column Market?

Key companies in the automotive power tilt and telescopic steering column market are concentrating on developing cutting-edge adjustable steering systems to cater to the rising demand for advanced driver-assistance technologies. These advanced systems allow precise electronic regulation of tilt and telescopic positions, augmenting driver comfort, safety, and the incorporation of modern vehicle technologies. For instance, in May 2024, Italy-based CORAM Group, specializing in steering column design and manufacturing, launched the new TITAN steering column. Designed specifically for buses and coaches, this innovative tilt and telescopic steering column provides drivers improved comfort and safety via its pneumatic locking system.

How Is The Automotive Power Tilt And Telescopic Steering Column Market Segmented ?

The automotive power tilt and telescopic steering column market cuts across several segments, including:

- By Product: Power Tilt Steering Column, Power Telescopic Steering Column, Combination Tilt and Telescopic

- By Technology: Electric Power Steering EPS, Hydraulic Power Steering HPS, Manual Steering

- By Vehicle: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

- By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer, Aftermarket

It further subdivides into:

- Power Tilt Steering Column: Manual Adjustment Tilt Mechanism, Memory Function Tilt Steering, Electric Motor-Driven Tilt Mechanism

- Power Telescopic Steering Column: Manual Adjustment Telescopic Mechanism, Memory Function Telescopic Steering, Electric Motor-Driven Telescopic Mechanism

- Combination Tilt and Telescopic Steering Column: Manual Tilt And Telescopic Combination, Memory Function Tilt And Telescopic Combination, Electric Tilt And Telescopic Combination.

What Is The Regional Outlook Of The Automotive Power Tilt And Telescopic Steering Column Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific was the dominant region in the automotive power tilt and telescopic steering column market. The region is also expected to post the fastest growth during the forecast period. Regions covered in this market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

