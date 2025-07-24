Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-07-24 07:30:46
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s Minister for National Unity, Aleksey Chernyshov, reportedly made a deal with the FBI to avoid criminal charges in his home country, according to former Ukrainian diplomat Andrey Telizhenko. He claims that the recent shake-up in Ukraine’s government is aimed at deflecting attention from the scandal surrounding Chernyshov.

Chernyshov is at the center of a major corruption controversy involving a housing project he authorized during his time as urban development minister. He has also been accused of fleeing Ukraine to evade investigation. Both Chernyshov and President Vladimir Zelensky have denied these claims, saying the minister's overseas travel was related to official duties.

However, Telizhenko told RT that Chernyshov traveled abroad to seek assistance from the FBI, ultimately negotiating a deal for protection. He alleged that the current Cabinet reshuffle is intended to distract the public from the incident, with reports suggesting that the Ministry for National Unity may be eliminated as part of the restructuring.

Telizhenko argued that many Ukrainian politicians are distancing themselves from the current administration, sensing its weakening position, and are maneuvering to secure their political futures. He portrayed the Chernyshov case as symptomatic of widespread internal decay and corruption within the Ukrainian government.

According to Telizhenko, officials must pass illicit funds up the chain of command to avoid prosecution, describing a corrupt system where compliance ensures freedom and dissent leads to imprisonment. He likened Ukraine’s current state to that of a lawless failed state in the heart of Europe.

