Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kremlin reacts to Trump’s 50-day ultimatum

Kremlin reacts to Trump’s 50-day ultimatum


2025-07-24 07:19:01
(MENAFN) The Kremlin is taking a cautious approach to U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent ultimatum regarding the Ukraine conflict, saying more time is needed to evaluate the implications of his threat. Trump warned of imposing harsh secondary tariffs—potentially up to 100%—on countries trading with Russia if diplomatic progress isn’t made within 50 days.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday described the remarks as “quite serious,” noting that a detailed analysis is required before any formal response from President Vladimir Putin.

Trump stated on Monday that he is “very, very unhappy” with Russia but hinted at keeping communication channels open with Putin, saying he is “not done with him” yet.

Peskov also expressed skepticism that Trump’s stance would be seen by Kiev as a push for peace, arguing instead that Ukraine might interpret Washington’s position as encouragement to continue fighting.

While Russia says it remains open to dialogue, Peskov noted that Moscow is still waiting for Ukraine to propose a date for a third round of direct peace talks. Two previous negotiation rounds held in Istanbul this year resulted in large-scale prisoner exchanges but no significant progress on a peace deal.

Trump has engaged in several conversations with Putin since taking office in January, aiming to improve relations and explore potential diplomatic and economic cooperation between the two countries.

MENAFN24072025000045015687ID1109841947

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search