Kremlin reacts to Trump’s 50-day ultimatum
(MENAFN) The Kremlin is taking a cautious approach to U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent ultimatum regarding the Ukraine conflict, saying more time is needed to evaluate the implications of his threat. Trump warned of imposing harsh secondary tariffs—potentially up to 100%—on countries trading with Russia if diplomatic progress isn’t made within 50 days.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday described the remarks as “quite serious,” noting that a detailed analysis is required before any formal response from President Vladimir Putin.
Trump stated on Monday that he is “very, very unhappy” with Russia but hinted at keeping communication channels open with Putin, saying he is “not done with him” yet.
Peskov also expressed skepticism that Trump’s stance would be seen by Kiev as a push for peace, arguing instead that Ukraine might interpret Washington’s position as encouragement to continue fighting.
While Russia says it remains open to dialogue, Peskov noted that Moscow is still waiting for Ukraine to propose a date for a third round of direct peace talks. Two previous negotiation rounds held in Istanbul this year resulted in large-scale prisoner exchanges but no significant progress on a peace deal.
Trump has engaged in several conversations with Putin since taking office in January, aiming to improve relations and explore potential diplomatic and economic cooperation between the two countries.
