403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Study Finds COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerated Brain Aging
(MENAFN) New findings from British researchers reveal that the brain aged more rapidly during the COVID-19 pandemic—even among individuals who never contracted the virus.
The study, conducted using brain scans from nearly 1,000 healthy adults sourced from the UK Biobank, suggests that the psychological toll of the pandemic—including isolation, anxiety, and strict lockdowns—may have had enduring effects on cognitive health.
Published in Nature Communications, the research found that while older individuals were particularly affected, “accelerated brain ageing is more pronounced in males and those from deprived socio-demographic backgrounds and these deviations exist regardless of SARS-CoV-2 infection.”
The scientists emphasized that it wasn’t only the virus itself causing concern. The pandemic’s social and psychological upheaval significantly influenced brain aging patterns.
“Beyond direct infection effects, the pandemic may have independently influenced brain ageing due to psychosocial stressors, social disruptions, and lifestyle changes, particularly among vulnerable groups such as older adults and individuals experiencing economic hardship,” the study stated.
Participants who had tested positive for COVID-19 did show measurable declines in cognitive performance—specifically in tasks related to mental flexibility and processing speed. However, even those who never reported an infection still experienced aging-related cognitive changes.
The authors stressed the urgency of addressing broader systemic issues:
“Our findings highlight the need to address health and socio-economic inequalities in addition to lifestyle factors to mitigate accelerated brain ageing.”
The study, conducted using brain scans from nearly 1,000 healthy adults sourced from the UK Biobank, suggests that the psychological toll of the pandemic—including isolation, anxiety, and strict lockdowns—may have had enduring effects on cognitive health.
Published in Nature Communications, the research found that while older individuals were particularly affected, “accelerated brain ageing is more pronounced in males and those from deprived socio-demographic backgrounds and these deviations exist regardless of SARS-CoV-2 infection.”
The scientists emphasized that it wasn’t only the virus itself causing concern. The pandemic’s social and psychological upheaval significantly influenced brain aging patterns.
“Beyond direct infection effects, the pandemic may have independently influenced brain ageing due to psychosocial stressors, social disruptions, and lifestyle changes, particularly among vulnerable groups such as older adults and individuals experiencing economic hardship,” the study stated.
Participants who had tested positive for COVID-19 did show measurable declines in cognitive performance—specifically in tasks related to mental flexibility and processing speed. However, even those who never reported an infection still experienced aging-related cognitive changes.
The authors stressed the urgency of addressing broader systemic issues:
“Our findings highlight the need to address health and socio-economic inequalities in addition to lifestyle factors to mitigate accelerated brain ageing.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment