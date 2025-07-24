403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Al Maha Petroleum Launches “Fuely Autofill” – GCC’s First Fully Automated B2B Fueling Solution
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) Al Maha Petroleum Products Marketing Company SAOG is proud to announce the official launch of Fuely Autofill, a breakthrough in fuel delivery services and the first fully automated B2B fueling solution in the GCC region.
Developed with cutting-edge RFID technology, Fuely Autofill revolutionizes how businesses manage fleet fueling by eliminating manual intervention and ensuring absolute precision, safety, and transparency. The system works by installing an RFID tag on both the Fuely vehicle dispenser and the customer’s vehicle. Once in proximity, the tags communicate, and the system automatically dispenses the correct grade and volume of fuel – most commonly diesel – exactly as pre-configured.
This first-of-its-kind solution in the MENA region reflects Al Maha’s commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and customer-centric digital transformation.
“Fuely Autofill represents a major step forward in fleet management and fuel logistics. By removing human intervention, we eliminate the risks of error and fraud while offering unmatched convenience and control to our customers,” said Ahmed Salim Al Kindi, Lubricant, Fuel Cards and Retail Sales via Internet Manager at Al Maha Petroleum.
Key Benefits for Corporate Clients:
• 100% Automated Fueling: No manual entry or supervision required – fueling is handled entirely by smart RFID technology.
• Error-Free Operations: Pre-programmed fuel grade and volume for each vehicle ensure consistency and reliability.
• Enhanced Security: Prevents unauthorized refueling and fuel theft.
• Comprehensive Digital Reporting: Clients can access detailed fueling reports, transaction logs, and monthly invoices through Al Maha’s secure online customer portal.
• On-Site Convenience: Fuely trucks arrive at customer premises, minimizing downtime and improving fleet efficiency.
This launch underscores Al Maha’s leadership in advancing digital infrastructure within Oman’s fuel marketing industry and delivering smarter energy solutions for the future.
Developed with cutting-edge RFID technology, Fuely Autofill revolutionizes how businesses manage fleet fueling by eliminating manual intervention and ensuring absolute precision, safety, and transparency. The system works by installing an RFID tag on both the Fuely vehicle dispenser and the customer’s vehicle. Once in proximity, the tags communicate, and the system automatically dispenses the correct grade and volume of fuel – most commonly diesel – exactly as pre-configured.
This first-of-its-kind solution in the MENA region reflects Al Maha’s commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and customer-centric digital transformation.
“Fuely Autofill represents a major step forward in fleet management and fuel logistics. By removing human intervention, we eliminate the risks of error and fraud while offering unmatched convenience and control to our customers,” said Ahmed Salim Al Kindi, Lubricant, Fuel Cards and Retail Sales via Internet Manager at Al Maha Petroleum.
Key Benefits for Corporate Clients:
• 100% Automated Fueling: No manual entry or supervision required – fueling is handled entirely by smart RFID technology.
• Error-Free Operations: Pre-programmed fuel grade and volume for each vehicle ensure consistency and reliability.
• Enhanced Security: Prevents unauthorized refueling and fuel theft.
• Comprehensive Digital Reporting: Clients can access detailed fueling reports, transaction logs, and monthly invoices through Al Maha’s secure online customer portal.
• On-Site Convenience: Fuely trucks arrive at customer premises, minimizing downtime and improving fleet efficiency.
This launch underscores Al Maha’s leadership in advancing digital infrastructure within Oman’s fuel marketing industry and delivering smarter energy solutions for the future.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment