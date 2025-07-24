Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Field School On Subsurface Irrigation For Olive Trees Kicks Off In Southern Mazar


2025-07-24 07:06:31
Karak, July 24 (Petra) – Murad Tarawneh, Director of Agriculture in the Southern Mazar District, on Thursday inaugurated a field school titled "Subsurface Irrigation for Olive Trees," with the participation of local farmers, agricultural stakeholders, and representatives from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).
The initiative is part of the project "Building Resilience to Climate Change in Jordan by Improving Water Use Efficiency," which is implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture in collaboration with the FAO and funded by the Green Climate Fund (GCF).
Tarawneh highlighted the significance of hands-on training in transferring technical knowledge and strengthening farmers' ability to adapt to climate change and promote food security.
Najia Tarawneh, who led the session, outlined the concept and objectives of field schools, and explained the procedures for documenting agricultural holding data in preparation for the upcoming field training during the agricultural season.

