Siyata Mobile And RAM® Mounts Partner To Launch Innovative In-Vehicle Solutions For Push-To-Talk Handsets

VANCOUVER, BC, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (Nasdaq: SYTA , SYTAW) (" Siyata " or the " Company "), a global developer and vendor of mission-critical Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) handsets and accessories, today announced a strategic partnership with RAM® Mounts, an industry leader in rugged, U.S.-made mounting systems, to deliver advanced in-vehicle solutions tailored to Siyata's SD7, SD7 ULTRA handsets and future roadmap handsets. The companies will debut their integrated solutions at APCO 2025, July 27 - 30 at the Baltimore Convention Center in Baltimore, Maryland.

The collaboration brings together Siyata's innovative suite of PoC handsets with RAM®'s trusted, high-performance mounting systems to create mission-ready communications solutions designed specifically for the demanding needs of first responders, transportation fleets, utility workers and enterprise customers.

"RAM is the leading manufacturer for quality, U.S.-made in-vehicle docking and mounting solutions," said Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata. "Combining our purpose-built SD7 and upcoming SD7 ULTRA handsets with RAM's proven mounting technology allows us to provide safe, convenient and reliable mobile communications in virtually any vehicle environment."

"Siyata has developed highly innovative handsets for the Push-to-Talk market, and we believe this will be a powerful partnership that will benefit first responders and many other PTT customers," said David Brinn, Business Development Manager at RAM® Mounts. "We are proud to collaborate with Siyata and bring enhanced functionality and deployment flexibility to users who rely on secure, in-vehicle communication."

The integrated solutions will be showcased at RAM's booth # 2714 at APCO 2025, where attendees can see hands-on demonstrations of the SD7, SD7 ULTRA and compatible RAM® mounting systems designed for both ease of use and durability in the field.

About RAM® Mounts

Introduced in 1990 as part of National Products Inc. (NPI), RAM® Mounts is the leading manufacturer of rugged and versatile mounting solutions for nearly any application and device – including phones, tablets, cameras, GPS systems, laptops, marine electronics, printers, radios and much more.

As the most innovative product line of its kind, RAM® Mounts offers approximately 5,000 modular components. Built on the interchangeable ball and socket system and designed around an elastomeric rubber ball, these components incorporate non-slip functionality as well as shock and vibration damping. The unique design of the patent-protected RAM® Mounts system provides quick installation, adjustability and durability – all at a low cost.

Backed by more than 400 employees, RAM® Mounts is proudly located in Seattle, Washington in the same neighborhood where the company was started. Utilizing the finest assembly hardware, durable composites, stainless steel, rubber and aluminum, RAM® mounting solutions have been synonymous with quality and performance for more than two decades. No matter where life takes you, depend on RAM®.

About Siyata Mobile Inc.

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global developer and vendor of next-generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular handsets and accessories. Its portfolio of rugged PTT handsets and accessories enables first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives. Police, fire, and ambulance organizations as well as schools, utilities, security companies, hospitals, waste management companies, resorts and many other organizations use Siyata PTT handsets and accessories today.

In support of our Push-to-Talk handsets and accessories, Siyata also offers enterprise-grade In- Vehicle solutions and Cellular Booster systems enabling our customers to communicate effectively when they are in their vehicles, and even in areas where the cellular signal is weak.

Siyata sells its portfolio through leading North American cellular carriers, and through international cellular carriers and distributors.

Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTA", and its common warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTAW".

Visit to learn more.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Siyata's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance, or achievements of Siyata could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Siyata's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Siyata undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites and social media have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites or social media is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

