Emirates Skycargo Becomes First Regional Airline To Partner With Paycargo, Bringing Digital Payment Solutions To The UAE

New collaboration revolutionizes cargo payments and enhances operational efficiency for freight forwarders and cargo stakeholders in the region.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Florida,USA, 23 July 2025 - PayCargo, a trusted logistics payment platform, has officially launched in the United Arab Emirates, with Emirates SkyCargo as the first carrier in the region to adopt PayCargo's solution. This new collaboration simplifies the cargo payment process, providing customers with a seamless, efficient, and digital payment solution.

PayCargo offers an online payment solution that connects carriers with freight forwarders and vendors on a single platform. The launch in the UAE marks a shift in the cargo industry, which still relies on traditional and often inefficient payment systems, including cash transactions. Through the integration with PayCargo, Emirates SkyCargo customers in the UAE can now make instant payments via credit card or direct debit, ensuring same-day or next-business-day cargo release, underscoring the airline's commitment to implementing digital solutions that improve operational efficiency and enhance customer service.

Badr Abbas, Divisional Senior Vice President, Emirates SkyCargo, said, “The next era of logistics, and of Emirates SkyCargo, will be defined by smart technology and digital solutions. This partnership with PayCargo ensures we are at the forefront of that evolution, providing faster and more secure transactions for our customers, streamlining processes for our internal teams, and solving industry-wide challenges of accessing air freight capacity.”

Eduardo Del Riego, President and CEO of PayCargo, said, “We're thrilled to launch in the UAE with Emirates SkyCargo as our first regional partner. This solution will help streamline the cargo payment process and save customers valuable time. By eliminating manual payment systems, we can provide a more efficient and reliable solution. We look forward to our continued collaboration with Emirates SkyCargo as they lead the way in digital solutions for the logistics industry.”

The collaboration follows a strategic alliance formed in 2022 between PayCargo and Seed Group, a company of the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum. Seed Group played a key role in introducing PayCargo to the UAE market and supporting its expansion in the Middle East and North Africa.

Already a central hub of trade, the UAE has strategically invested in multi-modal infrastructure, digital and technology acceleration, and forward-looking policies to cement its role as a leading global logistics hub. The launch of PayCargo in the UAE, with the world's largest international airline as a partner, will lay the foundation for increased resilience in logistics, underpinned by world-class digital infrastructure.

