Barrel Holdings Acquires AO2 Management, Strengthening Amazon Expertise And Retail Media Capabilities

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Barrel Holdings, a portfolio of specialized agencies, acquires AO2 Management, boosting its Amazon and retail media expertise.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Barrel Holdings, a holding company of specialized agency businesses, announced today the strategic acquisition of AO2 Management, a full-service Amazon agency dedicated to empowering brands through Amazon advertising, operations management, compliance navigation, and inventory management. AO2 will operate as a standalone entity within the Barrel Holdings portfolio.Nathan Neeley, founder and CEO of AO2, will step down from his role following the acquisition but will remain involved as an advisor during a transition period. Jessica Wright, formerly AO2's President, has been promoted to CEO effective immediately.“We are thrilled to welcome AO2 Management to the Barrel Holdings family,” said Peter Kang, co-founder of Barrel Holdings.“AO2's deep expertise in Amazon retail media and omni-channel strategies will significantly enhance our portfolio's capabilities and service offerings. Jessica's proven leadership and vision position AO2 for accelerated growth.”Jessica Wright expressed enthusiasm about the new chapter for AO2:“Becoming part of Barrel Holdings presents incredible opportunities for AO2's growth. We look forward to leveraging Barrel Holdings' ongoing support, centralized resources, and collaboration opportunities with other specialized agencies in the portfolio.”This acquisition aligns with Barrel Holdings' long-term vision of building a portfolio of highly specialized agencies, each excelling within its niche market or capability. With over 150 employees globally and more than 200 active clients, Barrel Holdings operates without outside capital, focusing on sustainable growth driven by the cash flow of its agency businesses.Peter Kang and Sei-Wook Kim founded their initial agency, Barrel, and ran it for over 15 years, transforming it from a generalist digital agency into a leading Shopify e-commerce web agency. In 2021, Peter and Sei-Wook co-founded Barrel Holdings, expanding into agency acquisitions and management including businesses like Vaulted Oak (WordPress and Shopify website support), BX Studio (Webflow websites), and Bolster (branding and Framer websites). AO2 now joins this innovative ecosystem, bringing additional depth in retail media and Amazon channel expertise.Under the Barrel Holdings umbrella, AO2 will receive strategic guidance, centralized financial management, enhanced sales support, and assistance in marketing and service development.“Our model prioritizes collaboration and shared expertise,” said Sei-Wook Kim, co-founder of Barrel Holdings.“We see tremendous potential to unlock value for clients across all agencies in our portfolio through AO2's specialized Amazon capabilities.”About AO2 ManagementAO2 Management is a premier Amazon agency offering full-service solutions, including strategic advertising management, comprehensive operations support, inventory management, and compliance expertise. AO2 serves a diverse client base across consumer packaged goods, home goods, electronics, and more. For additional information, visit .About Barrel HoldingsBarrel Holdings acquires, manages, and grows specialized agency businesses across various sectors, providing strategic oversight, centralized operational resources, and growth-driven frameworks. The company is committed to long-term stewardship, sustainable growth, and operational excellence. Learn more at .Media Contact: ...

