Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Submissions Open For 2025 Golden PERI Professional Film Awards

Submissions Open For 2025 Golden PERI Professional Film Awards


2025-07-24 06:07:41
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

With the support of the Azerbaijan Guild of Film Directors, the Actors' Guild of Azerbaijan, and the Azerbaijan Guild of Producers, Azerbaijan Film Academy announces the call for entries for the Golden PERI 2025,Professional Film Awards, in the following categories:

I. GOLDEN PERI AWARD CATEGORIES:

Best Feature Film

Best TV Series

Best Documentary Film

Best TV Film

Best Short Feature Film

Best Animated Film

Best Short Documentary

Best Debut Film

Best Director

Best Producer

Best Actress

Best Original Screenplay

Best Cinematographer

Best Actor

Best Composer

Best Production Designer

Best Costume Designer

Best Film Editing

Best Sound Director

Best Make-up and Hairstyling

Best Cinematographic work for Children (feature, documentary, TV series, etc.)

Contribution to the Development of National Cinema

Contribution to the Development of National Television

II. SPECIAL DIPLOMAS OF Golden Peri:

Best Student Film

Best Amateur Film

Best Social Advertisement

Best Commercially Successful Film

For more information, please contact:

Tel: +994 12 431 77 31; Mobile: +994 77 325 34 94

Website:

Organizational support is provided by Azerbaijan State Cinema Agency, Azerbaijanfilm, Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, Nizami Cinema Center and Khazar University.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day and Milli.

MENAFN24072025000195011045ID1109841523

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search