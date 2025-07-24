China Welcomes New Ukraine-Russia Agreement On Prisoner Exchange

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said this at a regular press briefing, Ukrinform reports.

"We have taken note that Ukraine and Russia held another round of direct talks and reached new agreements on important humanitarian issues such as prisoner exchanges. China welcomes this," Guo said, commenting on the outcome of yesterday's meeting between Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul.

Ukraine and Russia agree on regular exchanges of seriously ill captives

He added that China's position on the "Ukrainian crisis" (China's term for Russia's aggression against Ukraine) remains unchanged and focuses on promoting peace talks to resolve the conflict.

"We hope all parties will strive for a political settlement," the diplomat said.

Earlier reports said that the atmosphere at the July 23 meeting in Istanbul was notably more constructive compared to the two prior rounds.

Ukraine and Russia agreed on the possibility of regular exchanges of severely ill prisoners of war.

Photo: Ricardo on Unsplash