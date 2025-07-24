Kyrgyzstan's Manas International Airport Set To Update IATA Code
The change is being implemented under IATA Resolution 763 and will take effect after the required 90-day notice period, which began on May 9, 2025.
In preparation for the transition, the company is carrying out a range of technical and organizational measures to ensure the smooth operation of all systems and the uninterrupted handling of flights under the new code.
The IATA code is a unique three-letter identifier used globally in airline timetables, ticketing, baggage handling, and reservation systems. It plays a key role in ensuring consistency and efficiency across international aviation operations.
