Kyrgyzstan's Manas International Airport Set To Update IATA Code


2025-07-24 06:07:18
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 24. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) code for Manas International Airport in Kyrgyzstan will be officially changed from FRU to BSZ from August 9, 2025, Trend reports via Kyrgyzstan's Airports Company.

The change is being implemented under IATA Resolution 763 and will take effect after the required 90-day notice period, which began on May 9, 2025.

In preparation for the transition, the company is carrying out a range of technical and organizational measures to ensure the smooth operation of all systems and the uninterrupted handling of flights under the new code.

The IATA code is a unique three-letter identifier used globally in airline timetables, ticketing, baggage handling, and reservation systems. It plays a key role in ensuring consistency and efficiency across international aviation operations.

