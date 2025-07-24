403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Representative Describes Zelensky as ‘Dictator’
(MENAFN) U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has sharply criticized Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, referring to him as “a dictator” and demanding his removal from office.
Her statements follow widespread demonstrations across Ukraine, where citizens have taken to the streets in opposition to recent government actions.
Greene accused Zelensky of obstructing peace negotiations and pointed to the protests as evidence of public dissatisfaction.
The controversy escalated after Zelensky enacted a disputed law that transfers oversight of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) to the prosecutor general.
According to detractors, the new measure significantly undermines the autonomy of these key anti-corruption institutions.
The legislation has triggered public unrest, with approximately 2,000 protestors gathering in Kiev, and further rallies emerging in cities such as Lviv, Odessa, and Poltava.
“Good for the Ukrainian people! Throw him out of office!” Greene posted on X, along with protest footage. “And America must STOP funding and sending weapons!!!”
A persistent opponent of U.S. financial and military support for Kiev, Greene reiterated her position during a House session last week.
While introducing an amendment aimed at halting additional aid, she declared, “Zelensky is a dictator, who, by the way, stopped elections in his country because of this war.”
She continued, “He’s jailed journalists, he’s canceled his election, controlled state media, and persecuted Christians.
The American people should not be forced to continue to pay for another foreign war.”
Her comments, widely covered by media outlets, reflect ongoing political divisions in the U.S. over involvement in the conflict.
Her statements follow widespread demonstrations across Ukraine, where citizens have taken to the streets in opposition to recent government actions.
Greene accused Zelensky of obstructing peace negotiations and pointed to the protests as evidence of public dissatisfaction.
The controversy escalated after Zelensky enacted a disputed law that transfers oversight of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) to the prosecutor general.
According to detractors, the new measure significantly undermines the autonomy of these key anti-corruption institutions.
The legislation has triggered public unrest, with approximately 2,000 protestors gathering in Kiev, and further rallies emerging in cities such as Lviv, Odessa, and Poltava.
“Good for the Ukrainian people! Throw him out of office!” Greene posted on X, along with protest footage. “And America must STOP funding and sending weapons!!!”
A persistent opponent of U.S. financial and military support for Kiev, Greene reiterated her position during a House session last week.
While introducing an amendment aimed at halting additional aid, she declared, “Zelensky is a dictator, who, by the way, stopped elections in his country because of this war.”
She continued, “He’s jailed journalists, he’s canceled his election, controlled state media, and persecuted Christians.
The American people should not be forced to continue to pay for another foreign war.”
Her comments, widely covered by media outlets, reflect ongoing political divisions in the U.S. over involvement in the conflict.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Y4trade Announces Launch Of Proprietary Trading Platform With 200+ Fiat Withdrawal Options
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment