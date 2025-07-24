Drone Strikes Hit Russian Airfields In Crimea Overnight
“Not only the Kacha airfield but also the Saky airfield in Novofedorivka was struck overnight,” the report said.
Helicopters were reportedly used to counter Ukrainian drones during the attack.
The consequences of the strikes are currently unknown.
There were also sightings of drones flying toward the Belbek airfield.
As of the morning of July 24, reports indicated that Dzhankoi, Krasnoperekopsk, and Rozdolne districts of occupied Crimea were under drone threat.Read also: Ukrainian forces strike Borisoglebsk airfield in Russia's Voronezh region, home to Su jets
Ukrinform had earlier reported that a Nebo-M radar system in Crimea, valued at approximately $100 million, had been successfully targeted.
Illustrative photo: Defense Intelligence of Ukraine
