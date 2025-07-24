Bitcoin For Corporations Symposium Gathers Bitcoin Treasury Leaders In Hong Kong
HONG KONG – July 24, 2025 – The Bitcoin for Corporations (BFC) Symposium will be held on Wednesday, August 28, bringing its influential full-day program to the Bitcoin Asia conference in Hong Kong. Running on The Bitcoin for Corporations Stage, the symposium will convene leading executives, institutional allocators, and public companies navigating the next phase of Bitcoin adoption in the corporate world and will be accessible to Pro and Whale Pass holders.
Set against a backdrop of accelerating macroeconomic volatility and a shifting capital markets landscape, this edition of The BFC Symposium is expected to draw strong attendance from listed companies, family offices, and private firms across the APAC region, including confirmed participation from Metaplanet, Moon Inc. (1723), and NaaS.Speaker Highlights Include:
-
David Bailey, CEO, Nakamoto
Andrew Webely, CEO, The Smarter Web Co
Simon Gerovich, CEO, Metaplanet
Dylan LeClair, Director of Bitcoin Strategy , Metaplanet
Matt Cole, CEO, Strive
Mark Moss, Advisor, Matador
Tyler Evans, co-founder and CIO of UTXO Management
... and more
Attendees can expect a program packed with firsthand treasury case studies, expert discussions through firesides and panels, and high-conviction conversations about the evolving corporate Bitcoin landscape. From governance strategies to custody frameworks, the event equips decision-makers with the tools, data, and partners they need to execute a successful Bitcoin strategy .
New announcements are anticipated during the symposium, including fresh corporate treasury allocations, strategic partnerships, and enterprise service rollouts. These announcements signal a maturing market - and the institutional appetite to match.Why Hong Kong?
With renewed regulatory clarity, deep capital markets infrastructure, and a strategic position as a gateway into Asia, Hong Kong is primed to lead institutional Bitcoin adoption in the region. The local interest has been strong, and it's growing.Key Themes and Resources:
-
Open-source corporate Bitcoin playbook, developed by Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy )
Custody & compliance architecture
Board-level governance strategies
Risk-adjusted growth models
Institutional vendor matchmaking
Global treasury benchmarks & APAC-specific insights
The Bitcoin for Corporations Symposium at Bitcoin Asia marks a pivotal moment for companies reevaluating their capital strategies in a world defined by fiat monetary debasement, geopolitical instability, and asymmetric opportunities.
About Bitcoin for Corporations (BFC)
Bitcoin for Corporations is BTC Inc.'s flagship enterprise initiative, offering corporations the tools, frameworks, and relationships necessary to integrate Bitcoin into treasury and operations. BFC supports leading organisations with education, strategic guidance, and access to a growing network of aligned corporate executives, investors, and service providers. Learn more at: b.tc/corporations
About BTC Inc.
BTC Inc. is the parent company of Bitcoin Magazine , the original and most trusted source for Bitcoin news and education, and producer of The Bitcoin Conference , the largest and most influential Bitcoin event in the world. Headquartered in Nashville, BTC Inc. builds media, data, events, and advocacy products that accelerate Bitcoin adoption around the globe.
Crypto Investing Risk Warning
Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment