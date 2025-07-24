Bitcoin For Corporations Symposium Gathers Bitcoin Treasury Leaders In Hong Kong

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Full-Day Symposium at Bitcoin Asia to Spotlight Treasury Strategies, APAC Momentum, and New Corporate Adoption

HONG KONG – July 24, 2025 – The Bitcoin for Corporations (BFC) Symposium will be held on Wednesday, August 28, bringing its influential full-day program to the Bitcoin Asia conference in Hong Kong. Running on The Bitcoin for Corporations Stage, the symposium will convene leading executives, institutional allocators, and public companies navigating the next phase of Bitcoin adoption in the corporate world and will be accessible to Pro and Whale Pass holders.

Set against a backdrop of accelerating macroeconomic volatility and a shifting capital markets landscape, this edition of The BFC Symposium is expected to draw strong attendance from listed companies, family offices, and private firms across the APAC region, including confirmed participation from Metaplanet, Moon Inc. (1723), and NaaS.



David Bailey, CEO, Nakamoto

Andrew Webely, CEO, The Smarter Web Co

Simon Gerovich, CEO, Metaplanet

Dylan LeClair, Director of Bitcoin Strategy , Metaplanet

Matt Cole, CEO, Strive

Mark Moss, Advisor, Matador

Tyler Evans, co-founder and CIO of UTXO Management ... and more

Attendees can expect a program packed with firsthand treasury case studies, expert discussions through firesides and panels, and high-conviction conversations about the evolving corporate Bitcoin landscape. From governance strategies to custody frameworks, the event equips decision-makers with the tools, data, and partners they need to execute a successful Bitcoin strategy .

New announcements are anticipated during the symposium, including fresh corporate treasury allocations, strategic partnerships, and enterprise service rollouts. These announcements signal a maturing market - and the institutional appetite to match.

With renewed regulatory clarity, deep capital markets infrastructure, and a strategic position as a gateway into Asia, Hong Kong is primed to lead institutional Bitcoin adoption in the region. The local interest has been strong, and it's growing.



Open-source corporate Bitcoin playbook, developed by Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy )

Custody & compliance architecture

Board-level governance strategies

Risk-adjusted growth models

Institutional vendor matchmaking Global treasury benchmarks & APAC-specific insights

The Bitcoin for Corporations Symposium at Bitcoin Asia marks a pivotal moment for companies reevaluating their capital strategies in a world defined by fiat monetary debasement, geopolitical instability, and asymmetric opportunities.

About Bitcoin for Corporations (BFC)

Bitcoin for Corporations is BTC Inc.'s flagship enterprise initiative, offering corporations the tools, frameworks, and relationships necessary to integrate Bitcoin into treasury and operations. BFC supports leading organisations with education, strategic guidance, and access to a growing network of aligned corporate executives, investors, and service providers. Learn more at: b.tc/corporations

About BTC Inc.

BTC Inc. is the parent company of Bitcoin Magazine , the original and most trusted source for Bitcoin news and education, and producer of The Bitcoin Conference , the largest and most influential Bitcoin event in the world. Headquartered in Nashville, BTC Inc. builds media, data, events, and advocacy products that accelerate Bitcoin adoption around the globe.

