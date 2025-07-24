403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
North Korean Leader Demands Military Artillery Upgrades
(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has demanded an accelerated advancement of the military's artillery strategies to meet the challenges of the "harsh and acute" conditions on today’s rapidly evolving battlefield. He also called for ramped-up, "intensive" training designed to prepare troops for an imminent "real war," according to state media reports released Thursday.
During a recent artillery firing competition among Korean People's Army (KPA) units on Wednesday, Kim emphasized boosting combat readiness through rigorous training. He highlighted the necessity for forces to be capable " of immediately coping with a war anytime and destroying the enemy in every battle," media reported.
After witnessing the competition, Kim expressed his approval and insisted that the military must intensify preparations for actual combat scenarios. He reiterated that the strongest deterrent against adversaries lies in having the "clearest outlook on the arch enemy."
Earlier this year, during a visit to the Defense Ministry in February, Kim declared 2025 as the year dedicated to military training, amid escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula. Since then, he has closely monitored multiple military drills to reinforce intensive training and the development of modern warfare skills.
In late May, Kim also observed a similar artillery firing exercise, underscoring his continuous focus on sharpening the military’s artillery capabilities.
During a recent artillery firing competition among Korean People's Army (KPA) units on Wednesday, Kim emphasized boosting combat readiness through rigorous training. He highlighted the necessity for forces to be capable " of immediately coping with a war anytime and destroying the enemy in every battle," media reported.
After witnessing the competition, Kim expressed his approval and insisted that the military must intensify preparations for actual combat scenarios. He reiterated that the strongest deterrent against adversaries lies in having the "clearest outlook on the arch enemy."
Earlier this year, during a visit to the Defense Ministry in February, Kim declared 2025 as the year dedicated to military training, amid escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula. Since then, he has closely monitored multiple military drills to reinforce intensive training and the development of modern warfare skills.
In late May, Kim also observed a similar artillery firing exercise, underscoring his continuous focus on sharpening the military’s artillery capabilities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment