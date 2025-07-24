403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russian crypto engineer arrested in US requests from Trump pardon
(MENAFN) Anatoly Legkodymov, a Russian cryptocurrency entrepreneur jailed in the U.S., is requesting a presidential pardon from Donald Trump to avoid extradition to France, according to a human rights advocate speaking to RT.
Legkodymov, the founder and majority shareholder of the crypto exchange Bitzlato, was arrested in Miami in January 2023. U.S. authorities charged him with operating an unlicensed money-transfer business that allegedly processed over $700 million linked to illegal gambling and drug activities. The Department of Justice criticized Bitzlato for lacking basic anti-money laundering protections.
In December 2023, Legkodymov pleaded guilty. By July 2024, he was sentenced to time already served—18 months—due to what the judge called harsh detention conditions, despite prosecutors pushing for a minimum four-year sentence.
Although he was expected to be deported to Russia after serving his term, U.S. officials halted the process following a French request for his extradition on similar charges, which could result in a 20-year sentence.
Ivan Melnikov, vice president of the Russian branch of the International Committee for the Protection of Human Rights, said Legkodymov is now seeking a pardon out of concern for facing double prosecution for the same offense—something Melnikov argues violates legal principles.
He described Legkodymov not as a criminal, but as someone caught up in a politically motivated crackdown on crypto markets and skilled Russian developers. Melnikov also cited optimism sparked by Trump’s recent pardons of Ross Ulbricht, founder of Silk Road, and several BitMEX executives, suggesting a possible shift in U.S. crypto policy.
He added that improving U.S.–Russia dialogue and recent prisoner swaps under Trump offer hope for a fair resolution. The Russian Embassy has stated it is closely monitoring Legkodymov’s case and continues to push for his return to Russia.
Legkodymov, the founder and majority shareholder of the crypto exchange Bitzlato, was arrested in Miami in January 2023. U.S. authorities charged him with operating an unlicensed money-transfer business that allegedly processed over $700 million linked to illegal gambling and drug activities. The Department of Justice criticized Bitzlato for lacking basic anti-money laundering protections.
In December 2023, Legkodymov pleaded guilty. By July 2024, he was sentenced to time already served—18 months—due to what the judge called harsh detention conditions, despite prosecutors pushing for a minimum four-year sentence.
Although he was expected to be deported to Russia after serving his term, U.S. officials halted the process following a French request for his extradition on similar charges, which could result in a 20-year sentence.
Ivan Melnikov, vice president of the Russian branch of the International Committee for the Protection of Human Rights, said Legkodymov is now seeking a pardon out of concern for facing double prosecution for the same offense—something Melnikov argues violates legal principles.
He described Legkodymov not as a criminal, but as someone caught up in a politically motivated crackdown on crypto markets and skilled Russian developers. Melnikov also cited optimism sparked by Trump’s recent pardons of Ross Ulbricht, founder of Silk Road, and several BitMEX executives, suggesting a possible shift in U.S. crypto policy.
He added that improving U.S.–Russia dialogue and recent prisoner swaps under Trump offer hope for a fair resolution. The Russian Embassy has stated it is closely monitoring Legkodymov’s case and continues to push for his return to Russia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Y4trade Announces Launch Of Proprietary Trading Platform With 200+ Fiat Withdrawal Options
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment