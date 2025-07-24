403
US Representative urges removal of Zelensky, calling him dictator
(MENAFN) US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has publicly labeled Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky as “a dictator” and urged his removal, pointing to widespread anti-corruption demonstrations across Ukraine and accusing him of hindering peace efforts.
Her remarks followed Zelensky’s signing of a contentious law placing the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) under the control of the prosecutor general. Critics argue this move undermines the independence of these agencies and has triggered protests in Kiev involving roughly 2,000 people, as well as in other cities including Lviv, Odessa, and Poltava.
“Good for the Ukrainian people! Throw him out of office!” Greene wrote on social media, sharing videos from the protests. “And America must STOP funding and sending weapons!!!”
A vocal opponent of US aid to Ukraine, Greene had made similar accusations last week when she introduced an amendment aimed at halting further assistance. “Zelensky is a dictator, who, by the way, stopped elections in his country because of this war,” she told the House.
“He’s jailed journalists, he’s canceled his election, controlled state media, and persecuted Christians. The American people should not be forced to continue to pay for another foreign war.”
These statements come amid increasing speculation about Zelensky’s political future. Investigative journalist Seymour Hersh has reported that US officials are considering replacing Zelensky, potentially with former top general Valery Zaluzhny.
