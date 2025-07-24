403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Crude Oil Forecast Today 24/07: Support Holds (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- During the session on Wednesday, we saw the Light Sweet Crude Oil market plunged below the $65 level, only to turn around and show signs of life. By forming a bit of a hammer, this suggests that we are in fact going to try to stay within the range that we have been in for a while. I find this interesting, because quite frankly, there doesn't seem to be much out there to pick up the oil market for a longer-term move, despite the fact that we are getting trade deals around the world with the Americans.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment