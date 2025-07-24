403
Palestine, Jordan Condemn Israeli Knesset’s Decision
(MENAFN) Palestine and Jordan have both strongly criticized the Israeli Knesset’s recent endorsement of a symbolic resolution advocating the annexation of the West Bank.
Although the measure holds no legal authority, its approval on Wednesday provoked widespread backlash and concern.
Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the official spokesperson for the Palestinian presidency, denounced the decision, emphasizing that “the call (for annexation) violates all resolutions of international legitimacy and international law.”
He highlighted that lasting peace and regional stability can only be achieved through the creation of an independent Palestinian state. He also reiterated that “all Israeli colonial settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian Territory are illegal under international law.”
Hussein Al-Sheikh, deputy head of the Palestinian Authority, expressed his disapproval on X (formerly Twitter), describing the motion as a “direct assault on the rights of the Palestinian people.”
He warned that the move marks a serious intensification of the conflict, eroding hopes for peace, stability, and the possibility of a two-state resolution.
According to Al-Sheikh, this approach endangers regional harmony and contravenes the principles of diplomacy.
He further urged the global community “to uphold international legitimacy and its resolutions and to make efforts to stop these violations and prevent the consolidation of the occupation as a reality by force.”
In a separate statement, Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared that Jordan "condemns in the strongest terms the Knesset’s vote on a declaration supporting Israeli sovereignty over the occupied West Bank and the Jordan Valley."
The ministry emphasized its firm opposition to such measures, viewing them as violations of international law and a threat to regional peace efforts.
