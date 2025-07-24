403
Gaza Bleeds: 15 More Palestinians Die of Starvation in One Day
(MENAFN) In the past 24 hours, Gaza’s health authorities reported the deaths of fifteen additional individuals, including four children, due to starvation and malnutrition in the besieged Gaza Strip. These fatalities, documented across multiple hospitals, have pushed the total number of hunger-related deaths to 101 since March, with 80 of those victims being children.
“The humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate amid the ongoing Israeli blockade,” the health officials warned, emphasizing that many civilians, especially children, are suffering from acute malnutrition.
On Tuesday, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) highlighted the dire conditions on social media platform X, stating, “People in Gaza, including UNRWA colleagues, are fainting due to severe hunger. They are being starved.”
The agency also condemned the ongoing blockade by noting, “Meanwhile, just a few kilometers away from Gaza, supermarkets and shops are loaded with food and other goods. Lift the siege. Allow UNRWA to bring in food and medicines.”
The Israeli Medical Association (IMA), representing nearly 95% of Israeli doctors, released a statement calling for urgent humanitarian relief and medical supplies to be permitted entry into Gaza. In a letter to Israeli army chief Eyal Zamir, IMA Chairman Zion Hagay stressed that such actions are “required by both medical ethics and morality, as well as international humanitarian law.” He warned that if reports are confirmed that at least 73 people have died waiting for humanitarian aid, it would constitute a “serious violation of medical ethics and international law.”
Since Israel resumed military operations in Gaza on March 18, health authorities reported that at least 8,268 Palestinians have been killed and 30,470 injured. These figures raise the total death toll since October 2023 to 59,106, with injuries reaching 142,511.
