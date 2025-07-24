403
Israeli Fire Kills 14-Year-Old Boy in West Bank
(MENAFN) On Wednesday evening, Israeli military gunfire resulted in the death of a Palestinian adolescent in Arraba, a town located in the northern West Bank, according to a statement from the Palestinian Health Ministry.
The ministry identified the deceased as Ibrahim Imad Ahmed Mahmoud Hamran, a 14-year-old boy.
Khalil al-Arda, a representative from the Arraba municipality, told media that the boy was struck by direct gunfire from Israeli forces. He added that no clashes were reported nearby at the time of the shooting.
Al-Arda characterized the event as indicative of "a growing trend of excessive use of force" by the Israeli military throughout the West Bank.
The Israeli army has yet to issue an immediate response regarding the incident.
Since October 7, 2023, the West Bank has seen escalating tensions as Israeli forces have intensified their operations in the area. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reports that between October 7, 2023, and June 12, 2025, a total of 947 Palestinians—including at least 200 children—have been killed in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.
