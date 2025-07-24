403
Guftagu Presents Ritu Rang A Celebration Of The Monsoon Through Music And Dance
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Guftagu is delighted to present "Ritu Rang", a captivating celebration of the monsoon season - its moods, colours, and rhythms - expressed through the rich traditions of Indian classical music and dance. The event aims to bring the essence of rain to life, showcasing the profound relationship between nature and art in Indian culture.
This mesmerizing performance will take place on:
Date: Saturday, 26th July 2025
Venue: Muktadhara Auditorium, 18–19, Bhai Vir Singh Marg, Sector 2, Gole Market, New Delhi – 110001
Time: 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM
"GUFTAGU" is a collaborative creation by esteemed mentors and artists who are torchbearers of traditional Indian arts:
. Mrs. Alokananda Dhawan, celebrated Kathak exponent
. Mrs. Parmita Mukherjee, Founder and Director of Sur Sangeet, Sector 49, Gurugram. She has been nurturing talent and promoting classical art forms through her music school for over a decade
. Mr. Tarun Kumar, Vocalist and Founder of Oxe Music Studio, Sohna
. Ms. Bharti, accomplished vocalist and performer
. Ms. Tanuja Adhikari, classical vocalist
Together, they will present a harmonious blend of vocal music, instrumental arrangements, and classical dance forms such as Kathak, Bharatnatyam, and Odissi, offering audiences a multi-sensory experience that pays tribute to the spirit of the rainy season.
Highlights of the Event:
. Thematic performances inspired by monsoon: Exploring the emotional and environmental significance of the rainy season in Indian life and culture.
. Expression through Ragas: Renderings of classical Ragas such as Miyan Malhar, Megh, Bhairavi, Malkauns, and others traditionally associated with rain and devotion.
. Nature-inspired storytelling: Portrayal of rain's effect on flora, fauna, and human life through music and choreography.
. Vocal and dance collaborations: Aesthetic representation of how melody, rhythm, and movement come together to interpret seasonal beauty.
Guests of Honour:
. Mr. Arpan Pandey, Former Runner-up Mr. India & Mr. Earthquake
. Mrs. Deepali Rashmi, Esteemed writer associated with Lagjuy Katha
. Mr. Amit Sharma, Poet and cultural enthusiast
. Ms. Himanshi Lahora, Psychologist and youth mentor
Through "Ritu Rang", Guftagu and its performers seek to rejuvenate the cultural conversation around nature and its artistic expressions, offering a unique platform where art meets awareness, and tradition meets contemporary expression.
This event is open to all lovers of art and culture. Let us come together to celebrate the most romantic and soulful season of the year - the rainy season - through the timeless lens of Indian classical art.
