Galaxy Entertainment Group Debuts In The Mind Of Bruno Moinard - A Special Exhibition At Art Macao 2025 Media Outreach Newswire APAC

In the Mind of Bruno Moinard - A Special Exhibition at Art Macao 2025 had the honor of being officiated by distinguished guests today.

Curator of the exhibition and artist Bruno Moinard walked guests of honor through a personal tour of his eponymous exhibition at GalaxyArt.

The exhibition features a series of works by Bruno Moinard, French design and arts icon, and explores the inspiration for his work by juxtaposing paintings, travel sketches, project drawings and films, and includes debut artwork.

A section of“In the Mind of Bruno Moinard - A Special Exhibition at Art Macao 2025” is dedicated to Moinard's design sketches for the world's leading luxury maisons, including the new Capella at Galaxy Macau.

In the Mind of Bruno Moinard - A Special Exhibition at Art Macao 2025 is dedicated to Moinard's three-decade career, presenting select paintings created by the multidisciplinary art master.

GEG invited Moinard to host community arts activities during his visit to Galaxy Macau, which included a sharing session for young artists and students led by the artist himself.

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 July 2025 - Galaxy Entertainment Group ("GEG") has launched In the Mind of Bruno Moinard - A Special Exhibition at Art Macao 2025 ("Art Macao"). Open to the public until December 31, 2025, at the GalaxyArt space in Galaxy MacauTM, the exhibition offers an immersive insight into the mind and process of globally acclaimed French interior designer Bruno Moinard. It features the global debut of over 300 original works - from sketches to paintings and design manuscripts and showcases his interior design studio Moinard Bétaille's bespoke design concepts for the soon-to-open Capella at Galaxy Macau; an all-suites gilded residence which redefines new standards of bespoke, accentuated luxury.The exhibition had the honor to be officiated by distinguished guests, including: Ms. Bai Bing, Deputy Director of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR; Mr. Cheang Kai Meng, Vice President of Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government; Mr. Cheng Wai Tong, Deputy Director of Macao Government Tourism Office; Mr. Tang Wai Keong, Head of Department of Educational Resources of Education and Youth Development Bureau; Mr. Bruno Moinard, artist and curator of the exhibition; and Mr. Philip Cheng, Director of Galaxy Entertainment Group.In a speech delivered for the occasion, Mr. Cheang Kai Meng said: "Since 2019, the SAR Government has joined hands with the six integrated resort enterprises to meticulously curate Art Macao, an arts and cultural extravaganza that has become a resplendent symbol of the city. This special exhibition, presented by GEG, showcases the works of French design master Bruno Moinard, along with the exclusive unveiling of the custom interior design co-created with his partner designer for the imminent hotel at Galaxy Macau, is much anticipated. Gratitude is extended to every participant whose passion and professionalism has brought this international-level arts and cultural celebration to fruition, while breathing boundless vitality into the continued growth of Macau's cultural sector. Let us come together to script a new chapter in Macau's cultural journey, harnessing the power of art to build a more open, dynamic, and globally influential platform for cultural exchange."Marking the launch, Mr. Philip Cheng said: "GEG would like to express our sincerest gratitude for the consistent support of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, of the Macao SAR Government. As a result, GEG has had the honour of participating for the fourth time in Art Macao, an international arts and culture showcase. This collaboration with world-renowned interior design master, Bruno Moinard, underlines GEG's aspirations to further assist in enriching Macau's arts and cultural foundations, as well as transforming Macau into the 'Base for Cultural Exchange and Cooperation Where Chinese Culture Is the Mainstream and Diverse Cultures Coexist'."Mr. Bruno Moinard added: "The exhibition is a modest yet sincere attempt to invite you into this invisible space, an allegory for my creative world, where disciplines converse-painting, design, interior architecture, scenography, and together tell a story-a unique way of seeing the world. To present this exhibition here, at GalaxyArt, within the prestigious platform of Art Macao, is an immense honour. I would like to sincerely thank the GalaxyArt team for their generous support and collaborative spirit. In addition, I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to Mr. Francis Lui, Chairman of Galaxy Entertainment Group, for placing his absolute trust in me, as well as for his curiosity, and for his unwavering commitment to supporting the development of contemporary art in Macau and internationally."Moinard, known for blending the finest traditions of French craftsmanship with modern design, was honored as a Chevalier of the Legion of Honor in 2010. This exhibition also marks the 30th anniversary of Moinard's career and 12 years of his eponymous design brand, Bruno Moinard Éditions. A world-renowned French interior designer, scenographer, and painter known for his artisanal approach, Moinard has spearheaded the design of Capella at Galaxy Macau, the latest addition to the award-winning luxury resort's house of brands – a distinguished collection of the world's finest hotels under one roof.In the mind of Bruno Moinard - A Special Exhibition at Art Macao 2025 showcases Moinard's multi-faceted accomplishments, as both an artist in his own right and a designer of the highest order, offering visitors a unique insight into his unique design philosophy. In tandem, revealing the instinctive artistry behind some of the world's most iconic luxury properties and spaces. Through a diverse array of contemporary paintings, photography and multimedia works, the exhibition focuses a lens on how Bruno Moinard's work – whether for the world's pre-eminent luxury maisons, or in the context of quotidian luxury – radiates spontaneity and instinctive flair.Showcasing a series of debut design concepts by his interior design studio Moinard Bétaille for Capella at Galaxy Macau – a collaboration with Bruno Moinard's creative partner, Claire Bétaille – the exhibition amplifies their collective commitment to bespoke luxury, creating a signature new language that builds upon culture, community, tradition, and heritage in a way that is both distinctive and elegant, yet utterly timeless.To further promote the popularization of arts and culture, GEG has also invited Moinard to host a series of community arts activities during his visit to Galaxy Macau. On July 23, nearly 20 aspiring local art enthusiasts and professionals from Macao Polytechnic University, Macau Youth Art Association, Macau Visual Art Teacher Association and GEG Youth Achievement Program were invited to participate in a vibrant art sharing session. Through this in-depth dialogue with one of the world's leading contemporary art and design icons, participants were offered an invaluable opportunity to broaden their international art horizons; with the event promoting arts and culture-related exchanges to enable art to flourish in the community.In the mind of Bruno Moinard - A Special Exhibition at Art Macao 2025 is showing at GalaxyArt, 1/F Galaxy Promenade at Galaxy Macau, until December 31, 2025 from 10am – 10pm daily; with free entry to the public, as well as guided group tours.For more information and news about, please visit .