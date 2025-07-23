High Performance Systems Corporation Installs A Urethane Concrete Flooring System For The Largest Tofu Processor In US

Commercial Kitchen Flooring For A Large Tofu Processor

High Performance Systems Corporation proudly installed a urethane concrete flooring system. Since 1988, they have been providing high-quality resinous floors.

AYERS, MA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- High Performance Systems Corporation Installs a Urethane Concrete Flooring System for The Largest Tofu Processor In the USMiddlesex, NJ - High Performance Systems Corporation, a recognized leader in food and beverage floor solutions, proudly installed a urethane concrete flooring system. Since 1988, they have been providing high-quality resinous flooring to the industrial and commercial marketplace.From warehouse epoxy floors and repairs to commercial kitchen flooring , and anywhere you are looking for a long-lasting, easy-to-clean flooring system.Epoxy Flooring Services Since 1988Established in 1988, High Performance Systems Corporation is a family-owned operation that offers a free consultation to help our customers with a system that is specific to their needs, while always considering their budget.Organizations frequently face uncertainty when working with unfamiliar or underqualified epoxy flooring providers. High Performance Systems Corporation addresses this challenge by offering a structured and reliable service model that includes:.Live assistance through a responsive front office.Dedicated project managers to maintain timelines and project flow.Certified, highly experienced installers.Use of HEPA-filtered systems to minimize disruption during applicationWhy Epoxy Flooring Systems?High Performance Systems Corporation specializes in resinous flooring technologies, including epoxy, polyurethane cement, and grind-and-seal concrete finishes. Each system is custom-specified to meet the needs of high-traffic and highly regulated environments.Key benefits include:.Durability – Designed to withstand heavy machinery, frequent foot traffic, and impact.Chemical Resistance – Suitable for areas exposed to acids, solvents, and industrial cleaners.Seamless Hygiene – Non-porous, smooth surfaces that resist bacterial growth and are easy to clean.Custom Appearance – Available in a variety of textures, finishes, and colors.Cost Efficiency – Reduced long-term maintenance with extended service lifeHigh Performance Systems Corporation exclusively serves commercial and industrial facilities, with resin flooring systems engineered for code compliance, sanitation, load-bearing, and chemical exposure.Industries supported include:.Food and Beverage Flooring.Warehouse Epoxy Flooring.Pharmaceutical Flooring.Commercial and Retail Epoxy FlooringAll infrastructural compositions are specified to each industry's exact requirements, ranging from anti-skid resilience and abrupt thermal flux endurance to corrosive resistance and rigorous NSF/FDA regulatory guidelines.Specialized Flooring SolutionsHigh Performance Systems Corporation offers targeted flooring solutions for a wide variety of environments:.Commercial Kitchen & Restaurant Flooring – Seamless epoxy and urethane concrete floors ensure hygiene, slip resistance, and thermal shock protection. These systems are installed quickly to reduce operational downtime..Warehouse & Distribution Flooring – High-wear epoxy and grind-and-seal concrete options provide cost-effective, durable surfaces that support forklifts and heavy loads while requiring minimal maintenance..Pharmaceutical & Cleanroom Flooring – Chemical-resistant epoxy and quartz systems offer non-porous, easy-to-sanitize surfaces that comply with FDA and GMP standards..Epoxy Over Tile Flooring – Seamless epoxy overlays improve aesthetics, eliminate grout lines, and offer fast, clean installations suitable for healthcare and commercial environments..Automotive & Assembly Area Flooring – Resinous systems are designed for durability in high-traffic service bays and mechanical areas, incorporating anti-slip coatings and decorative flake finishes..Acid-Stained Concrete Flooring – Decorative stained finishes combine visual appeal with resistance to stains, moisture, and wear-ideal for showrooms, retail spaces, and lobbies.Certified Installation Teams and Professional OversightHigh Performance Systems Corporation employs an in-house team of certified professionals, many of whom have served the company for decades. Each project is led by a dedicated manager who ensures efficient coordination, precise execution, and budget management. The company utilizes advanced equipment, including HEPA-filtered vacuum systems, to reduce airborne contaminants, an essential component in food, pharmaceutical, and cleanroom settings.Client Commitment: Communication, Customization, and CareEvery flooring project is managed with clear communication, tailored recommendations, and a high level of professionalism. Detailed timelines, custom specifications based on site conditions, and thorough preparation for minimal disruption to business operations. Long-term service options ensure continued performance and client satisfaction beyond project completion.About High Performance Systems CorporationHeadquartered in Middlesex, New Jersey, High Performance Systems Corporation has led the commercial and industrial flooring industry for over 30 years. The company specializes in custom resinous flooring systems-including epoxy, urethane cement, and MMA technologies-designed to perform in extreme and regulated environments. With a commitment to technical excellence, certified installation, and end-to-end project management, High Performance Systems Corporation continues to deliver flooring solutions that set the benchmark for performance, durability, and safety across North America.

