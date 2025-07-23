Material Capital Partners Closes On Land For Mill Landing Residential Community In Greer, South Carolina

Mill Landing

Representing the first investment from MCP's BTR Development Fund II, the firm expands its Southeast footprint in one of SC's fastest-growing markets

- Alex Chalmers, Founder and Managing Partner of Material Capital PartnersGREER, SC, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Material Capital Partners (“MCP”), a vertically integrated real estate development and investment firm specializing in build-to-rent communities, today announced the closing of its latest land acquisition for the development of Mill Landing , a new build-to-rent residential community in Greer, South Carolina, just northeast of Greenville.Located at 788 Brockman McClimon Road, the land closing marks the inaugural investment from MCP's BTR Development Fund II and represents a strategic expansion into one of the Southeast's fastest-growing markets. It also aligns with MCP's mission to develop thoughtfully designed, amenity-rich rental communities in areas experiencing strong migration trends. According to the U.S. News & World Report 2024–2025 rankings, the Greenville metro area is recognized as the top place to live in South Carolina and ranks fourth nationally - further underscoring the region's appeal.“This land closing marks a meaningful step in our continued expansion across the Southeast,” said Alex Chalmers, Founder and Managing Partner of Material Capital Partners.“Greer offers everything we look for in a market - strong population growth, economic momentum, access to major employers, and a high quality of life. We're committed to bringing thoughtfully planned communities to high-opportunity regions like this one, where we can add long-term value for both residents and our investors.”Mill Landing will mark the firm's 10th asset in the Southeast and adds to a growing pipeline of build-to-rent communities currently under development. These include an 82-unit upscale townhome community in Bluffton, South Carolina; a 170-unit cottage-style community in Brunswick, Georgia; and a 131-unit community in Augusta, Georgia.Mill Landing will deliver 163 single-family detached homes and townhomes on approximately 25 acres, with a mix of three- and four-bedroom floor plans. Each home will feature an attached private garage, private patio, and premium interior finishes, including granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.The community will be designed in a new urbanist style, integrating a network of parks and green spaces with a full suite of upscale amenities. Planned features include a clubhouse with coworking and lounge spaces, a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, large dog park, and walking trails.Greystar , the global leader in residential property management, will serve as property manager for Mill Landing. The firm currently oversees several other premium build-to-rent communities across the Greenville MSA, bringing deep regional expertise to the project.Strategically located in Greer - one of South Carolina's fastest-growing cities - Mill Landing benefits from direct access to I-85, placing it within minutes of both downtown Greenville and Spartanburg. The site is just 4.5 miles from BMW's U.S. manufacturing plant, which employs over 11,000 people, and 5.2 miles from Michelin's North American headquarters, two of the state's largest employers. Fueled by population growth of more than 69% over the past two decades, a growing base of over 40 international firms, and a location that combines scenic mountain views with seamless connectivity to major economic centers, Greer is rapidly establishing itself as a premier destination for both businesses and residents within the Greenville-Spartanburg metro area.The project is expected to break ground in the third quarter of 2025, with completion slated for the second quarter of 2027.For more information on Mill Landing, visit .###About Material Capital PartnersMaterial Capital Partners is a vertically integrated real estate development and investment management firm based in Charleston, SC, focused on purpose-built single-family rental home communities throughout the Southeast and the Midwest. The firm's build-to-rent communities typically consist of 100-200 standalone single-family homes and townhomes, with full Class A amenities and managed by institutional third-party property management companies. The MCP executive team has developed, built, and managed over 9,000 units across the Southeast.

