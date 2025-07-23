PLI Investments Cross Rs 1.76 Lakh Crore, Spurs Rs 16.5 Lakh Crore In Output

MENAFN - KNN India)The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme has attracted actual investments of Rs 1.76 lakh crore across 14 sectors by March 2025, generating incremental production and sales exceeding Rs 16.5 lakh crore while creating over 12 lakh direct and indirect jobs, the Commerce and Industry Ministry informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The government has disbursed cumulative incentives totalling Rs 21,534 crore as of June 24, 2025, under the PLI scheme covering 12 sectors including large-scale electronics manufacturing, IT hardware, and bulk drugs.

A total of 806 applications have received approval under PLI schemes across the 14 sectors.

Mobile phone production in value terms witnessed significant growth of 146 percent, rising to Rs 5.25 lakh crore in 2024-25 from Rs 2.13 lakh crore in the previous period.

Mobile phone exports also surged 77 percent to Rs 2 lakh crore in FY25, compared to Rs 22,870 crore in 2020-21.

The medical devices sector under the PLI scheme has seen 21 projects commence manufacturing operations for 54 unique medical devices.

The pharmaceuticals sector recorded cumulative sales of Rs 2.66 lakh crore, which includes exports worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore achieved during the first three years of the scheme's implementation.

The scheme has transformed India's position in the bulk drugs market, converting the country from a net importer with a deficit of Rs 1,930 crore to a net exporter with a surplus of Rs 2,280 crore.

Several foreign companies have established or expanded their operations in India under the PLI framework, with Apple notably shifting its suppliers including Foxconn, Wistron, and Pegatron to Indian facilities.

