Trump Left A Power Vacuum At The UN. China Saw An Opportunity
After cuts to US foreign aid prompted what could be the UN's most radical restructuring in decades, China has stepped up attempts to fill the vacuum, particularly in the Swiss diplomatic hub of Geneva, multiple officials and diplomats told the Financial Times.External Content
This has included increasing its personnel footprint, building voting coalitions, and in some cases, financial contributions to entrench its position in a city called the“kitchen of global diplomacy”, with more than 450 international bodies.
Agencies of particular interest to China include the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), which sets global communications standards, and the World Health Organization (WHO), according to western officials.More More China's project to mediate global disputes underlines divide between the West and the rest
This content was published on Jul 11, 2025 China has launched a new global mediation body to resolve disputes. How will this initiative reshape international conflict resolution?Read more: China's project to mediate global disputes underlines divide between the West and the res
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment