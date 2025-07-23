SPECTRUM, XUMO AND EVERPASS ANNOUNCE LAUNCH OF EVERPASS APP ON XUMO STREAM BOX FOR SPECTRUM BUSINESS CUSTOMERS

Xumo Logo

Bars and Restaurants Now Have Access to NFL Sunday Ticket and Peacock Sports Pass via the EverPass App, alongside Live TV on Xumo Stream Box for Business

NEW YORK and STAMFORD, Conn., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum, Xumo and EverPass Media ("EverPass"), the premier streaming platform delivering premium live sports content to commercial businesses, today announced the launch of the EverPass app on Xumo Stream Box for Spectrum Business TV customers, offering them a faster, easier way to stream live sports. Spectrum Business customers who subscribe to Spectrum Sports Fan TV, the Company's sports video package for bars and restaurants, can use Xumo Stream Box for Business to stream a lineup of more than 45 sports networks and Amazon Thursday Night Football on the Spectrum TV App, the most viewed streaming service in the U.S.* With the addition of the EverPass app, they will now also have seamless access to NFL Sunday Ticket and Peacock Sports Pass subscriptions on the same device.

The offering builds on EverPass' existing partnership with Spectrum, which began providing its business customers in the restaurant and hospitality space access to NFL Sunday Ticket and Peacock Sports Pass through EverPass in 2024. It also represents the first commercial sports streaming app to launch on Xumo's platform. Now, with the combination of the Spectrum TV App, Xumo Stream Box for Business and EverPass, Spectrum Business TV customers will enjoy turnkey setup and a comprehensive live sports streaming experience that includes NFL, college football, NBA, NHL and MLB games. In addition, customers get access to EverPass' marketing platform that engages patrons through promotions and interactive content.

"Live sports have the power to transform any venue, and at EverPass, we're making that transformation simpler than ever," said Alex Kaplan, CEO of EverPass Media. "Through our expanded partnership with Spectrum, we're delivering a plug-and-play streaming solution via Xumo Stream Box for Business that puts premium sports content just a click away. It's a faster, more flexible way for businesses to captivate fans, drive traffic and create unforgettable game-day experiences."

Purpose-built for business environments, Xumo Stream Box for Business simplifies access to premium sports content with a voice-powered remote and easy-to-navigate interface. The device is now available to Spectrum Business customers for a $5 per month fee that will cover all support needs for the customer.

"Bars and restaurants need a fast and reliable way to access the sports content their patrons care most about," said Keith Dardis, Executive Vice President, Spectrum Business. "By bringing EverPass to Xumo Stream Box for Business, and in addition to the Spectrum TV App, Spectrum Sports Fan TV offers a single solution that makes it easier than ever for businesses to find and stream the games their customers want to see, making Spectrum a go-to sports destination for businesses."

"At Xumo, we're focused on delivering a flexible, premium streaming experience that adapts to the unique needs of every operator," said Michael Gatzke, Senior Vice President, Affiliate Development, Xumo. "With the EverPass app now available on the Xumo Stream Box, Spectrum can deliver its Business TV customers an unmatched live sports experience with the simplicity and reliability they expect."

More information about Spectrum Business Sports Fan TV is available at .

More information about how EverPass can bring premium live sports to businesses is available at .

*Comscore CTV Intelligence Report 2022 through March 2025, U.S. Statement based on measurement of Average Hours Per HH per Month for Spectrum TV App vs. top streaming providers as measured on connected TVs, gaming consoles and streaming devices.

About EverPass Media

EverPass Media is a premier streaming platform dedicated to commercial businesses, that aggregates, distributes and enables streaming of live sports and entertainment content, and offers a wide array of consumer engagement and performance marketing tools for bars, restaurants, hotels and other commercial venues. Launched initially as the exclusive distributor of NFL Sunday Ticket to commercial establishments in the United States, EverPass partners with rightsholders, distribution partners and business owners to unlock greater access to premium live events and drive business growth. EverPass was founded in 2023 in partnership with RedBird Capital Partners and 32 Equity, the strategic investment arm of the National Football League. TKO Group Holdings, parent company of UFC and WWE, joined as an investor in 2024.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR ), a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator with services available to more than 57 million homes and businesses in 41 states. Over an advanced communications network, supported by a 100% U.S.-based workforce, the Company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

Spectrum Business® delivers a complete portfolio of secure connectivity solutions for small and mid-market businesses and caters to the unique needs of large businesses, communications service providers and government entities. Its industry-leading experts align products to the needs of each customer, drawing from a full suite of services including internet solutions over hybrid fiber-coax and 100% fiber, video and voice solutions including phone and mobile, as well as unified communications and managed services tailored for mid-market and large-scale customers.

More information can be found at href="" rel="nofollow" charte .

About Xumo

Xumo, a joint venture between Comcast and Charter Communications, was formed to develop and offer a next-generation streaming platform for the entire entertainment industry. The company is defined by three primary lines of business: Xumo devices, Xumo Play, and Xumo Enterprise. Powered by Comcast's global technology platform, Xumo devices feature a world-class user interface that includes universal voice search capabilities, making it easy for consumers to find and enjoy their favorite streaming content. Xumo Play is a free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service with hundreds of ad-supported linear channels and on demand options that anchors the free content offering on Xumo devices and is also available as an app on other major streaming platforms. Xumo Enterprise is the business-to-business arm of the joint venture, providing content makers, distributors and advertisers with tools and services to make FAST content more accessible.

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.

