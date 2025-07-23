403
Cousin of Prince Williams Dies at Family Home
(MENAFN) Rosie Jeanne Burke Roche, aged 20 and a distant relative of UK Princes William and Harry, was discovered deceased at her family residence under circumstances police have classified as non-suspicious.
News of Roche’s passing initially appeared in an obituary published by a news outlet on Saturday, with broader media attention arising following the commencement of an official inquest at the Wiltshire and Swindon coroner’s court on Monday.
During the hearing, Area Coroner Grant Davies revealed that Roche’s body was found by her mother and sister at their home in Norton, Wiltshire on July 14 while she was preparing for a holiday with friends. Authorities also discovered a firearm nearby.
Davies stated that law enforcement had “deemed the death as non-suspicious” and found no indications of involvement by any third party.
He later told a news agency that the cause of death was attributed to a “traumatic head injury,” which might suggest suicide.
The inquest has been postponed until October 25, with investigations continuing.
Roche was the granddaughter of Edmund Hugh Burke Roche, 5th Baron Fermoy, the brother of Frances Shand Kydd—Princess Diana’s mother—linking her to the royal family via the Spencer-Roche bloodline.
She had just finished her first year studying English Literature at Durham University. In a statement, the university honored Roche, with her professors describing her as “vibrant and creative” and stating she “will be sorely missed.”
