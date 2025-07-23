403
Turkish defense company showcases model of Türkiye’s first FAC at IDEF
(MENAFN) Turkish defense company STM has unveiled a model of Türkiye’s first domestically designed Fast Attack Craft (FAC) at the 2025 International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) in Istanbul, marking a significant milestone in the country’s naval capabilities.
In a statement released Tuesday, STM confirmed that construction has officially begun on the vessel, which will serve in the Turkish Naval Forces. The project follows a contract signed on September 9, 2024, between STM and Türkiye’s Secretariat of Defense Industries (SSB).
Designed to meet the evolving needs of modern naval warfare, the national FAC will feature high-speed performance, advanced weapon systems, and superior maneuverability, particularly in rough sea conditions.
“This platform will play a key role in safeguarding the Blue Homeland,” STM stated, referring to Türkiye’s maritime doctrine that emphasizes protecting its territorial waters and interests.
According to STM, the vessel will be the largest and heaviest fast attack craft ever built for the Turkish Navy. It is designed for stealth and agility, capable of launching from concealed positions to carry out surface warfare operations while minimizing detection by adversaries.
The FAC will be equipped to conduct coordinated attacks alongside frigates and helicopters, using long-range guided missiles to engage surface targets. It will also boast robust air defense systems, ensuring both offensive reach and defensive survivability.
The project prioritizes the use of indigenous materials and technologies throughout its design, construction, and outfitting phases, underlining Türkiye’s commitment to strengthening its defense industry self-reliance.
