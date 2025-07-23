Drug-Free Tennessee Gears Up For Red Ribbon Week With Events And Resources Across The State
“Red Ribbon Week is one of the largest drug prevention campaigns in the country,” said a representative from Drug-Free Tennessee.“It's a perfect time to talk with young people and communities about the importance of living drug-free.”
To support this effort, Drug-Free Tennessee offers free educational materials, videos, and drug prevention resources through its website drugfreetn . Visitors can request booklets, view compelling video messages from youth and experts, and reach out to schedule a free drug education lecture or event in their school or community.
“We encourage parents, teachers, youth leaders, and anyone who wants to make a difference to visit our website and connect with us,” the representative added.“Whether it's ordering materials for your school, watching a short video with your family, or inviting us to speak to your group, every action helps build a stronger, drug-free Tennessee.”
Drug-Free Tennessee is part of a global movement to educate youth on the truth about drugs. During Red Ribbon Week, the group will work with schools, faith-based groups, after-school programs, and other organizations to engage youth in learning and conversation.
To get involved, visit drugfreetn today.
