Drug-Free Tennessee Gears Up For Red Ribbon Week With Events And Resources Across The State

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)As Red Ribbon Week approaches, Drug-Free Tennessee is ramping up its efforts to raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse and promote healthy, drug-free living throughout the state. The organization is planning a series of events, school visits, and community outreach activities to coincide with the national observance from October 23–31, and is inviting individuals and organizations across Tennessee to get involved.

“Red Ribbon Week is one of the largest drug prevention campaigns in the country,” said a representative from Drug-Free Tennessee.“It's a perfect time to talk with young people and communities about the importance of living drug-free.”

To support this effort, Drug-Free Tennessee offers free educational materials, videos, and drug prevention resources through its website drugfreetn . Visitors can request booklets, view compelling video messages from youth and experts, and reach out to schedule a free drug education lecture or event in their school or community.

“We encourage parents, teachers, youth leaders, and anyone who wants to make a difference to visit our website and connect with us,” the representative added.“Whether it's ordering materials for your school, watching a short video with your family, or inviting us to speak to your group, every action helps build a stronger, drug-free Tennessee.”

Drug-Free Tennessee is part of a global movement to educate youth on the truth about drugs. During Red Ribbon Week, the group will work with schools, faith-based groups, after-school programs, and other organizations to engage youth in learning and conversation.

To get involved, visit drugfreetn today.