Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Defense Minister Warns of Renewed War with Iran

2025-07-23 04:20:54
(MENAFN) Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz emphasized the urgent necessity to stop Iran from reestablishing its nuclear and missile capabilities.

He also highlighted the possibility of a resurgence in hostilities between the two nations.

During a security briefing on Tuesday alongside Army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and senior military leaders, Katz was cited by a daily newspaper stating, “there is a possibility of renewing the war against Iran.”

Katz underscored the importance of devising a comprehensive strategy to guarantee that Iran does not resume its nuclear and missile ambitions, asserting, “It is essential to formulate a plan that ensures Iran does not return to its nuclear and missile projects.”

The defense minister further discussed ongoing regional conflicts, noting that “there are two open fronts—Gaza and Yemen—which must be decisively resolved under a firm offensive policy, as was done in Iran, Lebanon and Syria.”

Earlier, on June 13, Israel, supported by the United States, initiated a 12-day military campaign targeting Iranian military installations, nuclear facilities, civilian infrastructure, senior commanders, and nuclear scientists.

In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israeli military and intelligence sites.
A ceasefire brokered by the US was declared between the two countries on June 23.

