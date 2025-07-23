403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Defense Minister Warns of Renewed War with Iran
(MENAFN) Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz emphasized the urgent necessity to stop Iran from reestablishing its nuclear and missile capabilities.
He also highlighted the possibility of a resurgence in hostilities between the two nations.
During a security briefing on Tuesday alongside Army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and senior military leaders, Katz was cited by a daily newspaper stating, “there is a possibility of renewing the war against Iran.”
Katz underscored the importance of devising a comprehensive strategy to guarantee that Iran does not resume its nuclear and missile ambitions, asserting, “It is essential to formulate a plan that ensures Iran does not return to its nuclear and missile projects.”
The defense minister further discussed ongoing regional conflicts, noting that “there are two open fronts—Gaza and Yemen—which must be decisively resolved under a firm offensive policy, as was done in Iran, Lebanon and Syria.”
Earlier, on June 13, Israel, supported by the United States, initiated a 12-day military campaign targeting Iranian military installations, nuclear facilities, civilian infrastructure, senior commanders, and nuclear scientists.
In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israeli military and intelligence sites.
A ceasefire brokered by the US was declared between the two countries on June 23.
He also highlighted the possibility of a resurgence in hostilities between the two nations.
During a security briefing on Tuesday alongside Army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and senior military leaders, Katz was cited by a daily newspaper stating, “there is a possibility of renewing the war against Iran.”
Katz underscored the importance of devising a comprehensive strategy to guarantee that Iran does not resume its nuclear and missile ambitions, asserting, “It is essential to formulate a plan that ensures Iran does not return to its nuclear and missile projects.”
The defense minister further discussed ongoing regional conflicts, noting that “there are two open fronts—Gaza and Yemen—which must be decisively resolved under a firm offensive policy, as was done in Iran, Lebanon and Syria.”
Earlier, on June 13, Israel, supported by the United States, initiated a 12-day military campaign targeting Iranian military installations, nuclear facilities, civilian infrastructure, senior commanders, and nuclear scientists.
In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israeli military and intelligence sites.
A ceasefire brokered by the US was declared between the two countries on June 23.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment